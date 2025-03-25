Medium Rare: "Wrestlemania After Dark" Coming to Liv & Liv Beach at Fontainebleau Las Vegas April 17 Through 20

Tickets On Sale Friday, March 28 at 10am PT, Pre-Register for Tickets Now at WrestleManiaAfterDark.com

WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, and Medium Rare have joined forces to deliver an electrifying entertainment experience like never before with the inaugural 'WrestleMania After Dark' at the Official Host Hotel of WrestleMania® 41, and newest luxury resort on the Strip, Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Taking place each night from Thursday, April 17 through Sunday, April 20 at LIV and LIV Beach, WrestleMania After Dark will feature unforgettable musical performances, appearances by top WWE Superstars, and interactive activations to keep fans entertained all week long in Las Vegas.

Fans can purchase individual tickets to each event starting at $49.99 or secure a Weekend Combo Pass from $199.99. Offering a variety of VIP Tickets and VIP Table options, fans can pre-register ahead of Friday's on-sale and learn more at www.WrestleManiaAfterDark.com.

WWE WrestleMania After Dark Weekend Schedule

Thursday, April 17: WrestleMania 41 Welcome Dinner and Launch Party at LIV

Welcome Dinner: 8:00pm-10:30pm. Official Launch Party: 10:30pm-4:00am

Appearances from WWE Superstars Bianca Belair Charlotte Flair and Rey Mysterio

Performances from Valentino Khan and DJ IRIE

Welcome Dinner by Komodo:Kick off WrestleMania 41 with an exclusive WWE event at LIV with dinner by Komodo - featuring delicious takes on Southeast Asian dishes such as American Wagyu Tenderloin, Peking Duck, Wagyu Beef Sliders, Chicken Skewers, Plank Roasted Salmon, Salmon Tacos, Mushroom Tacos, Sushi Rolls, and an open bar experience.

Tickets and VIP Experiences starting at $49.99

Friday, April 18: WrestleMania After Dark (Official Hall of Fame Afterparty) at LIV

WrestleMania After Dark (Official Hall of Fame Afterparty) at LIV will take place from 10:30pm to 4:00am

Appearances from WWE Superstars Bron Breakker and Liv Morgan

Performances from Metro Boomin and DJ IRIE

Tickets and VIP Experiences starting at $79.99

Saturday, April 19: WrestleMania After Dark at LIV

WrestleMania After Dark at LIV will take place from 10:30pm to 4:00am

Appearances from WWE Superstars Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso

Performances from Machine Gun Kelly and DJ IRIE

Tickets and VIP Experiences starting at $79.99

Sunday, April 20: Gronk Beach - WrestleMania After Dark Edition at LIV Beach

Gronk Beach at LIV Beach will take place from 10:30pm to 4:00am

Overview: Former WWE 24/7 Champion and four-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski is bringing his ultimate beach party Gronk Beach to WrestleMania . With a sold-out track record at Big Game Weekend and past artists including The Chainsmokers, Diplo, Flo Rida, and Lil Jon, plus appearances from Lizzo, Bill Belichick, Travis Kelce, Russell Westbrook, and more, Gronk Beach has grown into one of America's most viral musical festivals

Appearances from WWE Superstars Damian Priest and Tiffany Stratton

Performances from Flo Rida, Valentino Khan, and DJ Irie

Tickets and VIP Experiences starting at $79.99

As the Official Host Hotel and the resort to be, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is offering WWE fans up to 30% off room rates for new and existing Fontainebleau Rewards Members, the best guaranteed rate at Fontainebleau Las Vegas during WrestleMania 41. More details on WrestleMania 41 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas can be found online.

Seagram's Escapes Spiked is set to elevate the excitement at WrestleMania After Dark, bringing the ultimate refreshment to the weekend's festivities. Showcasing its three bold SKUs-Rumble Punch, Slammin' Blueberry, and Pineapple Powerhouse-Seagram's Escapes Spiked will be featured throughout the event, including a dedicated on-site bar. Fans will have the chance to experience these vibrant, knockout flavors while enjoying the high-energy atmosphere of the event. With a perfect balance of fun and flavor, Seagram's Escapes Spiked is sure to deliver a throwdown of epic proportions all weekend long.

About WWE

WWE® is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE's TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW, Sony India and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings. Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort that brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. Certified by the Green Building Initiative with three Green Globes, the resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

About Groot Hospitality

Groot Hospitality is a Miami Beach-based collective of top restaurants, bars, cafés, and nightlife ventures. Officially formed in 2018 by the entrepreneur David Grutman, the company is renowned for creating entirely unique atmospheres of upscale dining, luxe decor, marquee entertainment and highly shareable, unforgettable moments. Current Groot Hospitality properties include: the nightclub LIV, Komodo, Papi Steak, Gekko and Casadonna (in partnership with Tao Group Hospitality).

Multiple other projects are in the pipeline, including an expansion plan bringing Groot Hospitality worldwide. As of 2023, Groot Hospitality broadened its reach beyond South Florida with the opening of Komodo Dallas, located in the Texan city's Epic Development neighborhood. Additional ventures include Las Vegas-based outposts of LIV, LIV Beach, Komodo and Papi Steak, now open within Fontainebleau Las Vegas. https://groothospitality.com/

About Medium Rare

Lauded events, experiential, and management company, Medium Rare, works at the intersection of Sports & Entertainment, partnering with iconic personalities and brands to create live event properties including Shaquille O'Neal's Fun House, Travis Kelce's Kelce Jam, Daymond John's Black Entrepreneurs Day, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, Rob Gronkowski's Gronk Beach, Dave Portnoy's One Bite Pizza Fest and more. Recognized with six Webby Awards, Medium Rare Founders Joe Silberzweig and Adam Richman are Forbes 30 Under 30 alumni, have graced the Pollstar Next Gen and Variety New Leaders lists in 2020 and 2021, respectively and were showcased as INC 5000. For more info visit www.Medium-Rare.com

