NACON: PRESS RELEASE:TOUR DE FRANCE AND PRO CYCLING MANAGER ARE USING UNREAL ENGINE 5

TOUR DE FRANCE AND PRO CYCLING MANAGER ARE USING UNREAL ENGINE 5

The 2 cycling simulations return this year with unprecedented visual quality

Lesquin, 25 March 2025 - NACON and Cyanide Studio are proud to announce that the two cycling simulation games Tour de France and Pro Cycling Manager are back this year with the ambition to take things to the next level, thanks to Unreal Engine 5. This technical evolution makes it possible to experience the Tour de France and the greatest cycling competitions even more realistically. Pro Cycling Manager 25 will be available on PC only, and Tour de France 2025 on PC, PlayStation 5TM and Xbox Series X|S, on June 5, 2025.

With the switch to the Unreal Engine 5, Tour de France 2025 and Pro Cycling Manager 25 boast vastly improved graphics quality, much to the delight of cycling fans. Landscape and environment fidelity, rendering of visual effects... The improvements are numerous and amplify the sense of immersion at the heart of the race.

Discover Tour de France 2025 and Pro Cycling Manager 25 reveal trailer

Official game of the eponymous competition, Tour de France 2025 offers the chance to win the legendary yellow jersey at the end of 21 faithfully reproduced stages. The competition's most memorable locations (Mont Ventoux, Champs-Elysées...) are faithfully represented. You can choose to play the role of a famous rider in Pro Leader mode, or work your way up the cycling ladder in Career mode. In addition to the new graphics engine, this 2025 edition also includes new races (Flèche Wallonne, Circuit Grand Est) and improvements to the multiplayer mode.

All informations on Tour de France 25 are here

Tour de France 2025 will be available on June 5, 2025 on PS5TM, Xbox Series X|S and PC

Pro Cycling Manager 25 lets you take on the role of team manager, whose decisions are crucial to the success of your cycling team. Manage budgets, recruit riders and attract the attention of sponsors season after season! Sponsors gain in influence in Pro Cycling Manager 25, each with requirements to be met before granting you funding. Last but not least, the AI of competitors has been improved for a more realistic behavior.

All informations on Pro Cycling Manager 25 are here

Assets are available following this link

Pro Cycling Manager 25 will be available on June 5, 2025 exclusively on PC



About NACON

NACON is a BIGBEN group company founded in 2019 with the aim of optimising its know-how through strong synergies on the video games market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, AA video games publishing, the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON is able to harness 30 years' expertise for the benefit of gamers. This new unified business unit has strengthened NACON's position on the market, and enabled it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

About Cyanide Studio

Cyanide is a French video game development studio created in 2000 and based in Nanterre. It has two subsidiaries located in Montreal and Bordeaux. The studio is known for its sports games, such as the popular PC series Pro Cycling Manager and its console version, Tour de France. Cyanide is also the author of Blood Bowl

Attachment