Strategic Move to Spearhead Growth, Expand Market Reach, and Foster Innovation in Access Control and Security Solutions

Hirsch, a global leader in high-security access control, video, perimeter protection, and identity authentication solutions, appoints Scott Elliott as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). A respected executive leader with decades of experience in security, technology, and strategic growth, as well as a deep history at Hirsch, Mr. Elliott's return underscores the company's commitment to delivering innovative security solutions while fostering strong partnerships across industries and geographies.

With more than 30 years of expertise in security, government, and enterprise markets, Elliott has built a reputation for driving business transformation through collaboration. His journey with Hirsch began in 1999, where he played a pivotal role in securing the company's place as the trusted access control provider for U.S. government agencies. Over 15 years, he helped establish Hirsch as the gold standard for high-security, FICAM-compliant access control and identity authentication solutions.

In 2016, Elliott took on a new leadership challenge as Executive Vice President, Americas, at Gallagher Security, where he spearheaded substantial business growth, built a high-performing team, and significantly expanded the company's brand recognition across North and South America. Under his leadership, Gallagher Security Americas transformed into a major player in government, enterprise, and critical infrastructure security solutions.

He returns to Hirsch to lead global revenue strategies, guiding the company through its next phase of growth and deeper market engagement by leading global sales, revenue, and channel strategy. His industry experience and leadership are ideally aligned with Hirsch's strategy to deliver enterprise-scale, high-security solutions encompassing perimeter protection, video security, access control, and integrated security management. Elliott's leadership as CRO is central to Hirsch's strategy to lead the industry with the most complete edge-to-core security platform built on cutting-edge security technologies. His international experience is also pivotal as Hirsch expands across the Americas, the UK, France, Germany, and the rest of Europe and the Middle East.

"I'm excited to rejoin Hirsch at such a transformative time for the company," said Scott Elliott, CRO, Hirsch. "Hirsch has always been a trusted leader in high-security solutions, built on innovation and a commitment to customer success. As we continue to expand our global footprint and introduce comprehensive, edge-to-core solutions, I look forward to collaborating with our partners, customers, and team to create lasting impact and a safer and more secure world for all."

Hirsch CEO Mark Allen emphasized the significance of Elliott's return: "Scott's leadership is a game-changer. His deep industry expertise, strategic vision, and longstanding history with Hirsch make him the ideal leader to drive our revenue strategy. With Scott at the helm, we are well-positioned to strengthen our market presence, enhance partner relationships, and deliver world-class security solutions to customers worldwide."

Elliott's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Hirsch as the company continues to expand its security product portfolio. His leadership will focus on global go-to-market and revenue strategies, team and leadership development, customer and partner engagement initiatives, and product and services innovations across key verticals, including federal, enterprise, and critical infrastructure across global markets.

Meet Scott Elliott and the Hirsch team in booth 13089 at ISC West 2025 in Las Vegas, Nev., April 1 4, 2025, and at The Security Event at the NEC, Birmingham, UK, April 8 10, 2025.

About Hirsch

Hirsch is a global leader in high-security access control, video intelligence, and identity and smart card reader solutions. With over 44 years of industry expertise, Hirsch provides robust, scalable, and trusted solutions designed for critical environments. Learn more at hirschsecure.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250325466302/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

press@hirschsecure.com