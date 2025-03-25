Land Betterment Corporation: From Abandoned Mines to Thriving Farms: Land Betterment's Vision

Harry Duran of Vertical Farming Podcast speaks with Land Betterment's Co-Founder and President, Kirk Taylor

Land Betterment, a Certified B Corp focused on innovative environmental solutions is pleased to share that it's Co-Founder and President, Kirk Taylor, recently participated in the Vertical Farming Podcast with Harry Duran.

During this conversation, Kirk and Harry spoke about Land Betterment's innovative approaches to community development, sustainable agriculture and the intersection of business and social impact. Land Betterment is creating positive change through entrepreneurship and technology while revolutionizing how we approach land development and sustainable agriculture.

View Vertical Farming Podcast - From Abandoned Mines to Thriving Farms: Land Betterment's Vision

Key Insights from Episode 158 Include:

Repurposing with Purpose : Land Betterment transforms abandoned industrial sites into vibrant community assets, addressing environmental and social challenges simultaneously.

Container Homes as Housing Solutions: Up-cycled shipping containers offer affordable, durable housing options in areas traditionally dominated by deteriorating mobile homes.

Hyperlocal Agriculture : Partnering with anu to create automated container farms brings fresh produce to food deserts while reducing supply chain inefficiencies.

Stakeholder-Centric Approach : By involving communities in development decisions, Land Betterment ensures projects truly meet local needs and desires.

Innovation through Collaboration: The partnership between Land Betterment and anu demonstrates how combining diverse expertise can lead to rapid technological advancements in vertical farming.

About Vertical Farming Podcast

Vertical farming is a revolutionary approach to produce production leveraging controlled environment agriculture (CEA) technology and systems in innovative ways. It facilitates production of huge quantities of nutritious and quality fresh food without relying on favorable weather, high water usage, skilled labor, and high soil fertility. This ensures reliable yield and consistency in crop production year-round with climate control, and no effects of external environment factors such as diseases, pests, or predator attacks. Join Harry Duran, Host of the Apple-recommended Podcast Junkies and Founder of FullCast, as he explores the world of controlled-environment agriculture (CEA) and shares inspiring stories from the innovators on the frontlines of this fast-moving industry.

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with us on our social platforms - FacebookX Instagram and LinkedIn.

