Expanded Geographical Segmentation Capabilities Unlock Deeper Insights for Businesses Targeting French Audiences

Digital Element, the global leader in IP geolocation technology, today announced the addition of France's IRIS (Ilots Regroupees pour l'Information Statistique) dataset to its innovative Alternate Area Database (AADB) solution. This new capability introduces alternative geographical boundaries to postal codes, enabling businesses to enhance their IP geolocation targeting within France and its territories. Integrating this valuable information will help drive more relevant targeted advertising and robust cybersecurity using relevant geographic and demographic insights, without compromising individual privacy.

Divided into aggregated statistical units known as "IRIS," the data covers France's local and overseas populations. Developed by France's National Institute of Statistics, the IRIS system was designed to streamline census activities for a population of nearly 70 million, while maintaining strict data privacy standards by ensuring each unit represents approximately 2,000 individuals.

The Alternate Area Database is an innovative solution that enhances geographic precision by grouping IP addresses according to region-specific geographic boundaries-such as those native to each country-rather than relying solely on traditional postal codes. This flexibility enables businesses to target audiences in a way that aligns with local, culturally relevant boundaries, improving the accuracy of location-based data while maintaining strict privacy protections. With the IRIS database, Digital Element customers can now make more informed decisions based on a detailed understanding of trends across 49,000 IRIS sub-divisions in France.

"As the business landscape becomes increasingly global, there is a growing need for accurate regional insights which isn't just limited to postcodes, especially among firms that don't have offices in every country they serve," said Vinod Kashyap, Chief Product Officer of Digital Element.

"This expansion is a significant step forward in our mission to meet demand effectively and responsibly by enhancing access to privacy-first geolocation data. It empowers businesses with clearer insights into how to reach French audiences with more relevant advertising and marketing strategies while also strengthening cybersecurity by identifying high-risk areas. And this is just the beginning-Germany is next on the roadmap for global expansion."

Businesses can now harness the IRIS Alternate Area DB as a feature upgrade to Digital Element's NetAcuity platform. For more information, visit www.digitalelement.com.

About Digital Element

Digital Element is the global IP geolocation and intelligence leader. In business for more than two decades, the company has unrivalled expertise in leveraging IP address insights to deliver new value to companies in a privacy-sensitive, transparent manner. Digital Element provides clients with innovative solutions to optimize engagement across industries and applications, creating unique value at every consumer touchpoint. Many of the world's largest websites, brands, security companies, ad networks, social media platforms, and mobile publishers trust Digital Element's technology for advertising optimization, localization of content, enhanced analytics, digital rights management and the prevention of online fraud.

Visit www.digitalelement.com for more information on how to bring the power of location to the online world. Follow us on LinkedIn and X @DigitalElement then like us on Facebook. Headquartered in Atlanta and London, Digital Element is a division of Digital Envoy, Inc.

