Sensiba LLP Named Top 100 Firm by Accounting Today

Sensiba LLP, a leading U.S.-based accounting and business consulting firm, has been named to Accounting Today's 2025 Top 100 Firms list ranking the largest accounting firms in the United States.

Sensiba entered the Top 100 list in 2023 and advanced from 83rd in 2024 to 80th in 2025.

Sensiba's rise in the Top 100 rankings follows impressive organic revenue growth of nearly 11%, driven by several factors. These include the expansion of our BlackLine practice, family office, and outsourced accounting services, as well as the introduction of risk assurance services such as penetration testing and HITRUST, ISO/IEC 27001, and ISO/IEC 42001 offerings. Additionally, our enhanced sustainability services and strategic partnerships with EcoVadis, North Star Carbon Management, and Greenly have further contributed to our success.

"We're pleased to be recognized among the Accounting Today Top 100 firms again," said John Sensiba, Managing Partner at Sensiba. "This honor reflects our team's dedication to innovation and responsiveness in serving our clients and communities. We also congratulate our peers who continue to drive excellence in the profession."

Sensiba was also honored as a Regional Leader in the West, where its revenue growth outpaced the 7.3% average for other firms by almost 4%.

Accounting Today, the leading authority and information resource for public accountants, reaches over 325,000 professionals across the public accounting industry.

About Sensiba

Sensiba's comprehensive accounting, tax, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, navigate complexity, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. A top-75 U.S. firm, we're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and prepare to embrace emerging opportunities.?As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. As an independent member of Morison Global, we support our clients' international accounting, auditing, tax, and consulting needs. For more information, visit Sensiba.com.

