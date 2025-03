SIG has endured tough trading conditions and some questionable strategic initiatives over the last 10 years. Assuming that underlying construction markets in SIG's core geographies can muster some growth from H225, the combination of top-line growth and reduced costs could drive the EBITDA margin towards management's 8% target. If achieved, there is the potential to reduce debt and for SIG to benefit from a material re-rating.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...