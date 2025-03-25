Trade Ledger and Bank of Queensland Group announce landmark long-term partnership to revolutionize asset finance lending in Australia

BRISBANE, Australia, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trade Ledger, a global leader in digital lending technology, and Bank of Queensland Group (BOQ) have entered a groundbreaking long-term partnership to revolutionize asset finance lending for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and corporate clients serviced by the Group's Finance division.

This landmark collaboration will modernize BOQ's asset finance lending ecosystem, delivering faster, seamless, and highly accessible financial solutions tailored to Australian businesses.

The partnership begins with replacing BOQ's legacy systems, digitizing the asset finance lending process, and streamlining operations to improve efficiency, broker and customer experiences. The new technology will deliver a streamlined digital experience for third-party introducers.

Powered by Trade Ledger and Microsoft's advanced AI platforms, the partnership creates a banking industry-first, hyper-automated IT infrastructure for initially the asset finance domain.

Craig Ryman, Chief Information Officer, BOQ, stated that "the outcomes of our partnership with Trade Ledger will signify a major leap forward in delivering agile and customer-focused asset finance solutions. With Microsoft's technology as the backbone, we're now positioned to create a fully digitized asset finance lending solution."

Martin McCann, CEO of Trade Ledger, added: "Together with BOQ, we're setting a new standard for asset finance lending by accelerating credit decisions and driving economic growth for SMEs. This is more than modernization - it's a step in the reimagination of SME asset finance lending in Australia, led by BOQ Finance."

Asset Finance is integral to BOQ Finance's business strategy. As a specialist asset finance provider in Australia, BOQ Finance plays a pivotal role in meeting the financial needs of SMEs and corporate clients. Investing in this sector and maintaining a market-leading offering is essential to our success.

About Trade Ledger

Founded in 2016, Trade Ledger helps the financial services sector reimagine complex business finance for SMEs and mid-market corporates in the digital economy.

The next-generation working capital platform supports all secured and unsecured business lending products, transforming data sources from the supply chain into actionable insights and tasks. This enables the right lending products to be created and offered at the right time, over the right channel, quickly, at low risk. Its clients boost profitability, realising on average a 60% origination cost reduction, 50% reduction in dropouts, and loan book growth potential of over 100% with embedded lending capabilities.

