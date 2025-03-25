Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.: Shining in Argentina: SDLG Products Debut at Expoagro

On March 11, the Expoagro exhibition, Argentina's premier event for agriculture, livestock, and agricultural machinery, opened in San Antonio. As the largest agricultural trade fair in South America and one of the world's most dynamic open-field exhibitions, Expoagro attracts global industry leaders and professionals.

SDLG made a strong impression at the event, showcasing seven advanced machines, including electric wheel loaders, compact excavators, motor graders, and backhoe loaders.

The L956HEV, SDLG's first electric wheel loader in Argentina, emerged as a showstopper. As a pioneer in the construction machinery energy revolution, it became the exhibition's focal point, earning customers widespread interest.

Tailored for the South American market, SDLG unveiled a range of agricultural-focused machinery, including the L916H wheel loader, ER636F excavator, and E660FL excavator. With superior efficiency, low fuel consumption, and exceptional reliability, these models garnered widespread attention from industry professionals and attendees.

The versatile B876FH, known for its efficiency, flexibility, and low operating costs, proved to be an ideal choice for tackling diverse job site challenges.

Throughout the event, SDLG reinforced its industry leadership and expanded its brand influence on a global scale. Committed to our core value of "Reliability in Action," SDLG is set to shine even brighter in Argentina's construction and agricultural sectors!

About SDLG:

Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (SDLG), established in 1972, is a leading international manufacturer of construction machinery, and the national-level high-tech company.

Media Contact

Organization: Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (SDLG)

Contact Person Name: Jin Zhang

Website: https://www.sdlg.com/

Email: jin.zhang@sdlg.com

City: Linyi City

Country: China

SOURCE: Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (SDLG)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire