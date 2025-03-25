Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
25.03.2025 20:38 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.: Shining in Argentina: SDLG Products Debut at Expoagro

Finanznachrichten News

LINYI CITY, CHINA / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2025 / On March 11, the Expoagro exhibition, Argentina's premier event for agriculture, livestock, and agricultural machinery, opened in San Antonio. As the largest agricultural trade fair in South America and one of the world's most dynamic open-field exhibitions, Expoagro attracts global industry leaders and professionals.

SDLG made a strong impression at the event, showcasing seven advanced machines, including electric wheel loaders, compact excavators, motor graders, and backhoe loaders.

The L956HEV, SDLG's first electric wheel loader in Argentina, emerged as a showstopper. As a pioneer in the construction machinery energy revolution, it became the exhibition's focal point, earning customers widespread interest.

Tailored for the South American market, SDLG unveiled a range of agricultural-focused machinery, including the L916H wheel loader, ER636F excavator, and E660FL excavator. With superior efficiency, low fuel consumption, and exceptional reliability, these models garnered widespread attention from industry professionals and attendees.

The versatile B876FH, known for its efficiency, flexibility, and low operating costs, proved to be an ideal choice for tackling diverse job site challenges.

Throughout the event, SDLG reinforced its industry leadership and expanded its brand influence on a global scale. Committed to our core value of "Reliability in Action," SDLG is set to shine even brighter in Argentina's construction and agricultural sectors!

About SDLG:

Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (SDLG), established in 1972, is a leading international manufacturer of construction machinery, and the national-level high-tech company.

Media Contact

Organization: Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (SDLG)
Contact Person Name: Jin Zhang
Website: https://www.sdlg.com/
Email: jin.zhang@sdlg.com
City: Linyi City
Country: China

SOURCE: Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (SDLG)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.