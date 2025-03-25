Santiago, Chile--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - To enable Golden International to complete the offering on schedule, all warrants linked to A class stock must be exercised before February 30, 2025. In an interview with Mr. Jason Sanders, the Director of Trading for the appointed agent, for the private placement of GINT stock, he confirmed this has been completed, all warrants have been exercised, the registration process is now closed and the company is in fact ready to list onto the market, within the GINT confirmed listing dates, by end of 1st quarter, 2025.

Golden International Mining Chief Investment Officer Mr. Graham Watkins has confirmed market conditions are finally approachable for the listing of their stock, as a live publicly trading company, by 1st April. Should GINT be forced to remain a private company, a share repurchase program for the buyback of their shares will be activated. GINT had stressed their buyback program is only for investors who have already removed all holding periods in full, before the listing dates of their stock.

The now confirmed listing of GINT and the approach to market is for the protection of investors, this is to make sure share price is maximized upon floatation, as their analysts now confirm the agreed target price of 14.50 - 21.50 is reachable. All investors are advised by Golden International, to make sure all holding periods have been removed, for a successful sale of shares.

Disclaimer:

This is not an endorsement or recommendation. All investments carry significant risk and all investment decisions of an individual remain the specific responsibility of that individual. There is no guarantee that it will result in profits or that it will not result in a full loss or losses All investors are advised to fully understand all risks associated with any kind of investing they choose to do.

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.

