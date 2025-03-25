Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.03.2025

WKN: 907651 | ISIN: US4576422053 | Ticker-Symbol: ID6
Tradegate
25.03.25
20:56 Uhr
41,060 Euro
-1,660
-3,89 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
25.03.2025 21:26 Uhr
Innodata Inc.: Innodata Announces Date of Annual Shareholder Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2025 / INNODATA INC. (Nasdaq:INOD) today announced that its 2025 annual meeting of shareholders is scheduled for Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 5:00 PM eastern time. The meeting will be held virtually.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 9, 2025 will be eligible to vote at the annual meeting.

About Innodata

Innodata (Nasdaq:INOD) is a global data engineering company. We believe that data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are inextricably linked. That's why we're on a mission to help the world's leading technology companies and enterprises drive Generative AI / AI innovation. We provide a range of transferable solutions, platforms, and services for Generative AI / AI builders and adopters. In every relationship, we honor our 35+ year legacy delivering the highest quality data and outstanding outcomes for our customers.

Visit www.innodata.com to learn more.

Company Contact

Jelena Sutovic
Innodata Inc.
investor@innodata.com
(201) 371-8024

SOURCE: Innodata Inc.



