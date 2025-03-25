Innodata Inc.: Innodata Announces Date of Annual Shareholder Meeting

INNODATA INC. (Nasdaq:INOD) today announced that its 2025 annual meeting of shareholders is scheduled for Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 5:00 PM eastern time. The meeting will be held virtually.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 9, 2025 will be eligible to vote at the annual meeting.

About Innodata

Innodata (Nasdaq:INOD) is a global data engineering company. We believe that data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are inextricably linked. That's why we're on a mission to help the world's leading technology companies and enterprises drive Generative AI / AI innovation. We provide a range of transferable solutions, platforms, and services for Generative AI / AI builders and adopters. In every relationship, we honor our 35+ year legacy delivering the highest quality data and outstanding outcomes for our customers.

Company Contact

Jelena Sutovic

Innodata Inc.

investor@innodata.com

(201) 371-8024

