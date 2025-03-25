Company to share oncology updates on two novel T cell engager programs at AACR annual meeting

CDR-Life today announced the expansion of its product portfolio with the nomination of CDR111 as a new clinical candidate for autoimmune diseases along with upcoming posters highlighting the company's T cell engager (TCE) programs at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 25-30 in Chicago, Illinois.

Portfolio Expansion: CDR111

CDR111, CDR-Life's newest clinical candidate, is a trispecific molecule targeting CD19, BCMA and CD3, designed to achieve immune reset through broad B cell depletion. This novel therapeutic approach represents a significant expansion of the company's product portfolio beyond oncology into autoimmune diseases, with potential applications across multiple autoimmune conditions.

"The expansion of our portfolio with CDR111, our newest clinical candidate for autoimmune diseases, marks a significant milestone in our company's growth strategy," said Christian Leisner, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of CDR-Life. "This addition, along with data on our advancing oncology programs being presented at AACR, demonstrates the ability of our M-gager® platform to deliver unique and differentiated therapeutic candidates across multiple disease areas."

AACR Poster Presentation Details

Title: A novel T cell engager antibody for the treatment of HLA-A*01/KK-LC-1-positive tumors

Poster and Abstract Number: Poster Section 38, Poster Board 1; Abstract Number:3493

Date/Time: Monday, April 28, 2025; 2-5 pm

Presenter: Melissa Vrohlings, Head of Translational Science, CDR-Life

Title: Durable and potent in vitro T cell activity with repeated exposure to CDR404, a potential best-in-class T cell engager targeting MAGE-A4

Poster and Abstract Number: Poster Section 38, Poster 2; Abstract 3494

Date/Time: Monday, April 28, 2025, 2-5 pm

Presenter: Melissa Vrohlings, Head of Translational Science, CDR-Life

About CDR-Life

CDR-Life develops highly targeted T cell engagers (TCEs) for the treatment of solid cancers and autoimmune diseases. Our M-gager® platform delivers TCEs against challenging intracellular and surface antigens through unparalleled target-specificity. With our first oncology program now in clinical trials, we are advancing a pipeline of potent and selective TCE therapeutics. Our partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim on a molecule derived from our M-gager® platform, progressing to Phase 2 trials, demonstrates the potential of our antibody-derived molecules. Backed by leading cross-Atlantic investors, our team is committed to bringing life-changing, disease-modifying medicines to patients globally. Learn more at www.cdr-life.com.

