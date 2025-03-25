Immersion.co Launches French Language Immersion Platform with AI & Comprehensible Input

Immersion.co has announced the launch of its online French language learning platform, Immersion, designed to provide language immersion through comprehensible input methods, artificial intelligence (AI, videos, stories, and personalized tutoring sessions.

?Today, Immersion.co officially introduced its French language immersion platform, enabling learners to experience immersive language education remotely. The platform incorporates scientifically-supported comprehensible input techniques, advanced AI-driven conversational practice, diverse multimedia content, and personalized tutoring provided by master's-degree-holding educators from France.

Experience Language Immersion from Home

Their platform is designed to provide a comprehensive language immersion experience without the need to travel abroad. By integrating various learning methods such as comprehensible input, they ensure that users receive a well-rounded education that caters to different learning styles.?

Their method is predicated on bringing the French Immersion experience home. The features they provide are:

Comprehensible Input Resources: The platform provides hundreds of hours of multimedia content, including videos and readings specifically developed for ease of understanding, facilitating natural language acquisition.

AI-driven Conversational Practice: An AI tutor delivers adaptive conversational practice in real-time, tailored specifically to each learner's proficiency level, promoting consistent language practice in a controlled and supportive environment.

Engaging Video and Written Content: Users have access to a diverse range of stories and materials that foster vocabulary growth and language comprehension through contextually rich narratives.

Personalized Tutoring: The platform offers private sessions with certified teachers from France who hold master's degrees in education, ensuring quality and personalized guidance.

Currently, Immersion.co has launched its platform focusing on the French language. However, plans are in place to expand and introduce additional languages soon.

Morgane Toullec, CEO of Immersion.co, stated, "People are starting to hear about Comprehensible input and they want to try it, but finding the right resources is still almost impossible. Today, we're launching the French version on Immersion, and we plan to cover all other major languages soon"

About Immersion.co:

Immersion.co was founded with the goal of democratizing immersive learning techniques supported by academic research to facilitate language acquisition faster.

For more information, please visit their official website at www.immersion.co.

Contact:

Company Name: Immersion

Contact Person: Morgane Toullec, CEO

Email: team@immersion.co

Website: https://immersion.co

SOURCE: Immersion

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire