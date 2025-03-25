New Ultra-Portable unbuzzd Single-Use Powder Sticks in Convenient 8-Pack Display Boxes Now Available for US Retailers

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - Celly Nutrition Corporation (the "Company" or "Celly Nutrition"), the company behind unbuzzd - a beverage that accelerates alcohol metabolism, restores mental clarity, and reduces hangover symptoms - today announced the release of unbuzzd "On-the-Go Powder Stick Packs" in an 8-pack display box, facilitating the sale of unbuzzd in convenience, liquor, and drug stores across the United States.

unbuzzd is now available in convenient ready-to-mix powder sticks sold as 3-packs, 8-packs and 18-packs.





3-pack ready-to-mix powder sticks and 8-pack display box

The 8-pack display box is available for direct sale to consumers on both amazon.com and unbuzzd.com. Its compact, 2-inch-wide design, eye-catching packaging, and built-in point-of-sale features make it attractive to retailers for sale at the register. Designed for easy portability, these slender packs fit conveniently in pockets or purses and are TSA-compliant for travelers. This new format facilitates the sale of unbuzzd in convenience, liquor and drug stores across the United States.

John Duffy, CEO of Celly Nutrition, stated, "The 8-pack display box enhances unbuzzd's package evolution, meeting various consumer needs and accelerating retail availability across the United States. This new format aims to boost sales and profits for retailers in the estimated $2.1 billion global hangover cure products market. Channel distribution at popular brick-and-mortar stores is expected to be a key growth driver for unbuzzd with the convenience of immediate availability for customers." Mr. Duffy has over twenty years of leadership experience in the beverage industry, including roles as VP of Marketing Assets and VP of National Sales at Coca-Cola Company.

Gerry David, Co-Chair of the Company's board of directors, and former CEO of Celsius Holdings with their bestselling energy drink Celsius Energy, added, "With our recent clinical trial proving the effectiveness of unbuzzd in reducing blood alcohol concentration, restoring mental clarity and reducing hangover symptoms, the single-use stick in a convenient 8-pack box is an important next step in the Company's growth, bringing unbuzzd to retailers and consumers in multiple formats and at an affordable price."

About Celly Nutrition Corporation

Celly Nutrition, a non-trading but fully-reporting public issuer, stands as a pioneering force in the wellness and recovery supplement landscape. unbuzzd has been developed by a world-class research and development team in pharmacology and medicine, with a commitment to innovation and quality. With a proprietary blend of vitamins, minerals, and herbs, unbuzzd helps your body process alcohol faster, restore mental alertness, and improve cognition so you can drink responsibly. unbuzzd appeals to a broad target audience of alcohol consumers who want to have a good time, be in control, and still feel great the next day.

Scientifically backed by a recently completed double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled crossover design clinical trial, unbuzzd dramatically accelerates alcohol metabolism, speeds the reduction of blood alcohol concentration, restores mental clarity, and reduces the symptoms of intoxication, impairment and hangover. The full press release of the clinical trial can be found here.

unbuzzd ready-to-mix powder sticks are available in 3-pack, 8-pack, and 18-pack formats at amazon.com and unbuzzd.com.

unbuzzd is a registered trademark of Celly Nutrition Corp.

Individual results may vary. unbuzzd is a dietary supplement. Consuming unbuzzd after alcohol ingestion does not permit you to operate a vehicle. Drink responsibly. DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. "Forward-looking information" includes statements about: the product's market potential and consumer demand; the stated claims about the benefits and effectiveness of unbuzzd the new product format aiming to boost sales and profits for retailers; the new product packaging being attractive for retailers at points of sale; the powder sticks format facilitating the sale of unbuzzd in convenience, liquor and drug stores across the United States; distribution at brick-and-mortar stores expected to be a key growth driver for unbuzzd with the convenience of immediate availability for customers; and the single-use stick in a convenient 8-pack box is an important next step in the Company's growth.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including unbuzzd performing as expected and delivering the stated benefits and effectiveness; the new product format being able to boost sales and profits for retailers; the new product packaging being attractive for retailers at points of sale; the powder sticks format will facilitate the sale of unbuzzd in convenience, liquor and drug stores across the United States; distribution at brick-and-mortar stores will be a key growth driver for unbuzzd with the convenience of immediate availability for customers; and the single-use stick in a convenient 8-pack box will be an important next step in the Company's growth.

Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual events, performance, or achievements in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including but not limited to: the Company's early stage of development; government regulation; market acceptance for its products; rapid technological change; dependence on key personnel; dependence on the Company's strategic partners; the fact that preclinical product development is uncertain, and the Company's products may never advance past clinical trials; the fact that results of preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials may not be predictive of the results of later stage clinical trials; the uncertain outcome, cost, and timing of product development activities, preclinical studies and clinical trials of the Company; the uncertain clinical development process, including the risk that clinical trials may not have an effective design or generate positive results; the potential inability to obtain or maintain regulatory approval of the Company's products; the introduction of competing products that are safer, more effective or less expensive than, or otherwise superior to, the Company's products; the initiation, conduct, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials may be delayed, adversely affected or impacted by unforeseen issues; the potential inability to obtain adequate financing; the potential inability to obtain or maintain intellectual property protection for the Company's products; risks that the Company's intellectual property and technology won't have the intended impact on the Company and/or its business; the Company's inability to realize upon the stated claims of product benefits and effectiveness; and the Company's inability to realize upon its stated claims of market potential and consumer demand.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Company makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about unbuzzd. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated any claims regarding unbuzzd. Other than as outlined herein, the efficacy of such products has not been confirmed by approved research. Further rigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Other than as outlined herein, no clinical trials for the use of the Company's proposed products have been conducted. Other than outlined herein, any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential products do not imply that the Company verified such in clinical trials or that the Company will complete such trials.

