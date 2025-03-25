Bear Grill LLC: William Curtis Chairman and CEO of Beargrill.com and Josephine Gothong President are Presently Presenting

CineCity Studios Chicago Illinois

CineCity Studios of Chicago will be hosting a two-day interactive demonstration of the newest advancements in virtual production LED technology designed for virtual production in film, television, video game development and music video productions. The demonstrations, along with question-and-answer sessions, will be held Thursday, March 27, 2025 and Friday March 28, 2025 at CineCity Studios at 2429 W. 141h Street, Chicago, Illinois 60608. Film, concert, corporate and media professionals will be hosted from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM each day and educators and students will be hosted from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM each day.

Generational advances in technology are developing faster in every industry and the entertainment field is no exception. The product of visionary engineering designs and manufactured by Global LED RGB Technologies (GLRT), the new panels will allow video/ audio productions to be completed faster and with greater precision and clarity. These new innovative panels will be welcomed by both filmmakers and actors who have struggled to create authentic performances without the benefit of reaction to or interaction with background activity present in almost all modem productions.

The new LED panels designed for virtual production used by film studios will be several generations ahead of products currently in use around the world. In addition to film and media industry professionals, invitations have been extended to live concert production companies and corporate live event organizers, all of whom will want to experience and interact with the new technology because they are required to find new ways to reduce production costs while improving the visual experience enjoyed by television I movie viewers, concert goers and corporate event attendees. AU participants in the creative arts, including directors, cinematographers, digital artists, programmers, sound engineers, lighting technicians and actors, will also be in attendance to experience the technology they will be interacting with every day. Global LED RGB Technologies engineers and technicians are eager to debut their latest creation and look forward to engaging with storytellers working both behind and in front of the camera.

