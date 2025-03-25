Glen Ellyn, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - College of DuPage (COD) has appointed Keegan Nichols, Ed.D, as the new Vice President of Student Affairs. Nichols brings more than 20 years of experience in higher education leadership and is dedicated to fostering a campus that prioritizes student success and engagement.

"Dr. Keegan's depth of knowledge and commitment to enhancing the student experience make her an outstanding addition to COD," said COD Interim President Dr. Christine Hammond. "We are excited to see the impact of her leadership on our students and campus community."

In her new role, Nichols will oversee a wide range of student services and programs, including Admissions and Outreach, Center for Access and Accommodations, Counseling Services, Advising, Enrollment Center, Office of Student Records, Registration Services, and Financial Assistance. Nichols will lead efforts to enhance COD's student-centered campus culture and develop initiatives that promote student success and retention.

Nichols joins COD from Arkansas Tech University, where she has served as Vice President for Student Affairs since 2017. In this role, she oversaw a broad range of student services and programs, driving efforts to improve student retention, expanding support for first-generation students and enhancing campus safety and engagement. Her extensive experience in higher education also includes leadership positions at Fort Hays State University, Colby Community College, Northern Illinois University and Rockford College.

Actively engaged in the higher education community, Nichols has served as a peer reviewer for the Higher Learning Commission and as director of NASPA (National Association of Student Personnel Administrators) Region IV-W. She is currently participating in the American Association of State Colleges and Universities Executive Leadership Academy.

Her accolades include being named one of the Top 100 Women of Impact in Arkansas in 2023, receiving the NASPA James J. Rhatigan Outstanding Dean Award in 2024, the Arkansas Money and Politics Power Women award in 2024, and the NASPA Pillars of the Profession award in 2025.

"From my first interactions with the students and staff at College of DuPage, I knew this was a special place," Nichols said. "I'm eager to get started and am committed to fostering an environment where every student can thrive."

Nichols earned a doctorate in adult and higher education from Northern Illinois University and a master's degree in college administration from the University of Central Missouri. She also has a Leadership Management Certificate from Harvard University.





