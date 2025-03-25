A-1 Broadcast: Famous Dietitian Gillean Barkyoumb Shares Simple, Nutritious Tips for National Nutrition Month on TipsOnTV

'What's For Dinner Club' Founder Shares Time-Saving Hacks and Nutritious Staples to Make Healthy Eating Easier for Busy Families

In celebration of National Nutrition Month this March, nationally recognized nutritionist and dietitian Gillean Barkyoumb, MS, RDN, is helping families across the country make smarter food choices with simple, time-saving tips. As the founder of the popular "What's For Dinner Club," Barkyoumb shows how busy households can create nutritious meals using everyday pantry and fridge staples.

Famous Dietitian Gillean Barkyoumb Shares Easy Recipes for National Nutrition Month

Founder of 'What's For Dinner Club' Gillean Barkyoumb Gives Healthy Eating Advice

Known as the "Queen of Millennial Nutrition," Barkyoumb encourages Americans to embrace the theme of this year's National Nutrition Month: "Food connects us all." Through her practical advice and approachable meal ideas, she takes nutrition off the "To-Do" list and makes it more convenient - and more enjoyable - for families everywhere.

A Good Place to Start

Barkyoumb recommends beginning in the pantry with items that offer nutrition and versatility. One of her go-to picks is Justin's Almond Butter, a favorite for plant-based protein. Made with Non-GMO Project Verified, mindfully sourced ingredients, it delivers a one-of-a-kind grind and delicious flavor that adds protein and fiber to any snack or meal. A two-tablespoon serving of Justin's Classic Almond Butter contains six grams of plant-based protein and three grams of fiber - perfect for keeping energy levels steady and cravings in check.



Learn more at: www.justins.com

Pack Nutrition Into a Picky Eater's Diet

When it comes to kids, Barkyoumb highlights the importance of dairy milk as a cost-effective, nutrient-rich option that supports growth, development, and even sleep. Whether it's regular, lactose-free or chocolate milk, dairy remains the number one food source for nine essential nutrients in children ages 2 through 18, including calcium, vitamin D, and complete protein. These nutrients work together to help build strong bones, support full height potential, and promote better sleep - making milk one of mom's best-kept secrets.



Learn more at: www.gonnaneedmilk.com

A Naturally Nutritious Swap for Sugar

Another favorite from Barkyoumb's nutrition toolkit: Natural Delights Medjool Dates. These naturally sweet fruits offer a caramel-like flavor with the added benefit of essential nutrients like potassium, fiber, and magnesium. Unlike refined sugars, the natural sugars in dates are processed slowly in the body, providing a more sustainable source of energy. They're a delicious and nutritious way to help curb sugar cravings throughout the day.



Learn more at: www.naturaldelights.com

This National Nutrition Month, Gillean Barkyoumb is making it easier than ever for families to enjoy simple, nourishing meals - proving that good nutrition can fit seamlessly into any lifestyle.

POST / VIDEO

About TipsOnTV:



TipsOnTV is a lifestyle media platform that features expert advice, product spotlights, and timely tips across a wide range of categories including health, nutrition, parenting, home, and technology. Through engaging broadcast segments and digital content, TipsOnTV connects viewers with trusted voices and brands to help make everyday life easier, smarter, and more enjoyable. For more information, visit www.TipsOnTV.com.

SOURCE: A-1 Broadcast

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire