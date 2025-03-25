Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - Solis Minerals Limited (ASX: SLM) (TSXV: SLMN) (OTCQB: SLMFF) (FSE: 08W) ("Solis Minerals" or "the Company") provides the following update regarding its Tranche 2 placement.

Under TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") requirements, placements must close within 45 days of announcement. Solis Minerals announced its Tranche 1 and 2 placements on 26 February 2025. To accommodate the Special Shareholder Meeting scheduled for 16 April 2025, the TSXV has granted a 30-day extension from today for the closing of the Tranche 2 placement.

This announcement is authorised for release by the Board.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

About Solis Minerals Limited

Solis Minerals is an emerging exploration company, focused on unlocking the potential of its South American copper portfolio. The Company is building a significant copper portfolio around its core tenements of Ilo Este and Ilo Norte and elsewhere in the Coastal Belt of Peru. Solis holds 81 concessions totalling 69,200 Ha. 47 concessions are fully granted (39,000 Ha) and 34 concessions are being processed (30,200 Ha).

The Company is led by a highly-credentialled and proven team with excellent experience across the mining lifecycle in South America. Solis is actively considering a range of copper opportunities. South America is a key player in the global export market for copper and Solis, under its leadership team, is strategically positioned to capitalise on growth the opportunities within this mineral-rich region.

