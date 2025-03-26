Xiaomi has successfully secured approximately $5.5 billion through a strategic share placement, selling 800 million shares at 53.25 Hong Kong dollars each - a 6.6% discount to the previous closing price. The Chinese technology company plans to allocate these funds primarily toward accelerating its ambitious electric vehicle (EV) initiative, with intentions to expand its current China-only electric car offerings globally by 2027. The financing move caused immediate market reaction, with shares dropping up to 6.6% in Hong Kong trading before slightly recovering. Despite this short-term volatility, Xiaomi's stock remains significantly stronger than its 52-week low of 1.69 euros recorded in August 2024, though still trading below its March 2025 peak of 7.40 euros.

Strong Financial Performance Amid Diversification

The company's recent financial results underscore its growth trajectory, with quarterly revenue surging nearly 49% year-over-year to 117.88 billion Hong Kong dollars. Earnings per share nearly doubled to 0.39 Hong Kong dollars compared to the previous year's quarter. Analysts from China International Capital Corporation have responded positively to Xiaomi's diversification strategy, raising their price targets and identifying both the EV segment and artificial intelligence as key long-term growth drivers. The company has already increased its 2025 electric vehicle delivery target from 300,000 to 350,000 units, with investors eagerly awaiting the next quarterly results expected on May 21, 2025.

