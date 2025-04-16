Hyundai Motor Company: Hyundai INSTER Hailed as 2025 World Electric Vehicle

Hyundai Motor celebrates its fourth straight year of success at the World Car Awards, with INSTER named 2025 World Electric Vehicle

The sub-compact EV was selected by a jury of 96 automotive journalists from 30 countries and announced at the 2025 New York International Auto Show

Previously, IONIQ 5 N won the 2024 World Performance Car title, and IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 achieved triple victories in 2022 and 2023, respectively

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai INSTER[1] has been honored with the title of 2025 World Electric Vehicle. This prestigious accolade was announced today at the globally renowned 2025 World Car Awards ceremony, held during the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS).

This momentous achievement marks the fourth consecutive year that a model from Hyundai Motor Company has led one or more categories in the World Car Awards.

"The Hyundai INSTER has been a winner with customers since we introduced it. It's very gratifying that the experts on the prestigious World Car Awards jurors feel the same way. The combination of compelling design, range, enjoyable driving characteristics, intuitive infotainment and technology that customers appreciate is emblematic of Hyundai's approach of delivering exceptional value to our customers. The fact that our global portfolio is successful both commercially and critically speaks to the hard-working people throughout the Hyundai value chain who are delivering some of the best vehicles on the road today. Thank you to all the jurors for your service to this great industry," said José Muñoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company.

INSTER recognized for design, innovation and value

The 2025 World Electric Vehicle award recognizes INSTER's extraordinary value in the EV segment and underscores Hyundai Motor's dedication to advancing EV technology and sustainability.

INSTER's award-worthy product features

As a sub-compact EV, INSTER leads its segment with a distinctive design, impressive driving range and cutting-edge technology. INSTER's rapid charging capability enables a 10-to-80-percent charge in around 30 minutes, with the 49-kWh long-range model providing a range of up to 370 km.

For more information about the Hyundai INSTER, please visit here.

Hyundai Motor's previous wins at World Car Awards

With previous wins, including Hyundai IONIQ 5 N as the 2024 World Performance Car and both IONIQ 6 and IONIQ 5 achieving a 'hat trick' of titles in 2023 and 2022, respectively, Hyundai Motor's continued recognition affirms its leadership in automotive innovation.

About the World Car Awards

A jury of 96 international automotive journalists from 30 countries selected the finalists through a sealed ballot. The winners were announced at the 2025 NYIAS on April 16, 2025.

For more information about the World Car Awards, please visit here.

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision 'Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of a sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero-emission vehicles with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/ or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai

[1] Badged as CASPER Electric in Korea.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2666443/Image__Hyundai_INSTER_WCA_Announcement_SINGLE_World_Electric_Vehicle.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyundai-inster-hailed-as-2025-world-electric-vehicle-302430438.html