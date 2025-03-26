Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - myBVICharter, a leading yacht charter company with operational headquarters in both the British Virgin Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, is thrilled to announce its portfolio of award-winning charter yachts offering leading levels of luxury and individualized experiences in the breathtaking British Virgin Islands (BVI). Operating under the umbrella of DMA Yachting, the renowned charter company boasts an impressive fleet of over 400 yachts.

myBVICharter Proudly Presents Award-Winning Charter Yachts in the British Virgin Islands

The British Virgin Islands is known for its crystal-clear waters, secluded beaches, and vibrant marine life, making it a haven for sailing enthusiasts and lovers of luxury alike. myBVICharter strives to make each voyage an unforgettable adventure with excellent service and customized itineraries. From power catamarans to sleek motor yachts, myBVICharter's award-winning fleet features a diverse range of vessels tailored to meet the preferences of discerning travelers.

"We are honored to offer an exclusive fleet of award-winning yachts, delivering world-class luxury and unforgettable experiences in the heart of the British Virgin Islands. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to excellence, ensuring every guest enjoys the pinnacle of comfort, adventure, and personalized service," said Daniel Asmus, owner of DMA Yachting.

Showcasing some of myBVICharter's Award-Winning Yachts

OLIVIA CHARLES-Catamaran: According to myBVICharter, Olivia Charles Catamaran swept the awards at the 2024 BVI Yacht Show winning three awards: 1st Place for Best Designer Water, 1st Place for Best Dessert, and Runner-Up for Best Yacht in Show (54-59 ft). This spacious crewed catamaran has four cabins, perfect for eight guests. It features plenty of seating and even a small bar, making it perfect for relaxing.

"Emma Clark's Designer Water won 1st Place in the Best Designer Water Competition at the BVI Yacht Show 2024. Her award-winning water was served in a martini glass with fresh mint, a giant ice cube slowly releasing fruity sweetness, and a bubble on top that popped with a delicate puff of smoke," added Daniel Asmus.

OMAKASE-Power Catamaran: This impressive award-winning 68-foot charter yacht, placed 1st Place for Best Motor Yacht in Show, and is classified primarily as a power catamaran. OMAKASE features 3 generous cabins with stylish décor, great ensuite facilities, and unbeatable views in the morning, easily accommodating a group of 6 guests. Its massive flybridge is well-protected, has a balcony towards the bow, and a big aft deck with sunbeds. Moreover, there are a variety of seating areas where guests can spend most of their time.

ANGELEYES-Motor Yacht: New to the BVI charter fleet ANGELEYES was Runner-Up for Best Motor Yacht. According to the company, the yacht's beauty is best experienced through the exceptional service provided by its fantastic crew.





myBVICharter values the way it does business, with transparency and honesty at the center of its core. The company offers attentive customer service, smooth and straightforward booking, and an attentive and professional team.

For more information on myBVICharter's award-winning yachts, please visit the company's website. See the contact details listed to reserve any of the yacht's company' exclusive crewed or captain-only charters.

About myBVICharter

Powered by DMA Yachting, myBVICharter is a leading provider of yacht charters in the British Virgin Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands. With an aim for excellence and a passion for delivering memorable experiences to its customers, the company works with an extensive network of suppliers that offer various exclusive yacht options to cater to every traveler's unique preference and budget. myBVICharter's professional team is adept at scrutinizing every aspect of a yacht to ensure it meets its high standards. They also assess the flexibility of the menu, the dynamics among the crew, and how family-friendly the yacht is. Focusing on attention to detail and exceptional customer satisfaction, myBVICharter yacht charter continues to set the benchmark for excellence in the yacht charter industry.

