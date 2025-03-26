Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 25 mars/March 2025) - Delta Cleantech Inc. (DELT) has announced a name and symbol change to Regenera Insights Inc. (RGEN).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on March 27, 2025.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on March 26, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Delta Cleantech Inc. (DELT) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Regenera Insights Inc. (RGEN).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 27 mars 2025.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fin de la journée du 26 mars 2025. Il est rappelé aux courtiers de ressaisir leurs ordres.

Effective Date/ Date Effective: Le 27 mars/March 2025 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole: DELT New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole: RGEN New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP: 75903K 10 5 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN: CA 75903K 10 5 7 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 24747L101/CA24747L1013

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)