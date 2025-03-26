Chengdu, China--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - Amid the vast river of history, Sanxingdui and Jinsha shine like "twin stars" in the brilliant constellation of the ancient Shu civilization, radiating captivating brilliance. On March 20, the Sichuan Provincial Cultural Heritage Administration launched a global call for submissions for the Ancient Shu Civilization Logo, inviting individuals and organizations. The event will run until May 10.





Global Call for Submissions for the Ancient Shu Civilization Logo Design



The event seeks to fully inspire to discover a logo that reflects the cultural value and unique charm of the ancient Shu civilization.

There are clear requirements for submissions: entries must integrate elements from the Sanxingdui and Jinsha sites, highlighting the unique cultural value and significance of the ancient Shu civilization. The design should reflect an international perspective, Chinese cultural aesthetics, and the distinctive charm of the Ba-Shu region. It should align with the theme, feature an innovative composition and unique creativity, and be visually striking, highly recognizable, and artistically expressive. Submissions must include both an image file and a source file, accompanied by a written description of 300-800 words, and be sent via email to the event's dedicated email address: submit@visitancientshu.com.

For more information regarding submission guidelines and the selection process, please visit: www.visitancientshu.com.

With its launch, the ancient Shu civilization is to rejuvenate with new vitality and energy in the modern era. For more information, please visit the Ancient Shu Civilization official website www.visitancientshu.com.

Host: Sichuan Provincial Cultural Heritage Administration

