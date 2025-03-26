Perfecting Peds, LLC: HealthPartners & Perfecting Peds: Personalized Pharmacy Support for High-Risk Kids

Bringing Expert Pharmacy Care to Minnesota's Most Vulnerable Children - Ensuring Safer, Smarter Medication Management

HealthPartners is joining forces with Perfecting Peds to bring life-changing medication management to Minnesota's sickest children. Many of these young patients, covered by Medicaid and the Health Exchange, manage complex medication regimens across multiple specialists. This partnership ensures they get the safest, most effective treatments-without the guesswork.

For families navigating rare and chronic conditions, expert medication oversight is essential. Polypharmacy-commonly recognized in adults-is dangerously overlooked in pediatrics. Too many meds, prescribed by too many doctors, can lead to dangerous interactions. Perfecting Peds' pharmacists cut through the confusion, optimizing treatments, and improving safety.

Founded in 2021, Perfecting Peds manages complex drug and nutritional regimens for medically complex and high-risk pediatrics patients. As the first group providing long term comprehensive management to entire populations, all virtually - they are also innovating in care delivery technologies to maximize their outcomes.

This isn't just about better care-it's about maximizing impact. A small group of medically complex kids drive a massive share of healthcare costs. By offering expert pharmacy support, HealthPartners is improving outcomes while curbing unnecessary expenses. Their data shows a significant return on investment, proving that smart medication management saves lives and costs.

Perfecting Peds' board-certified pediatric pharmacists (BCPPS) work with top pediatric clinicians to ensure every child gets the right meds at the right time. The result? Better safety, improved quality of life, and greater member satisfaction. These pharmacists act as direct-access experts in pediatric therapies, helping families navigate their children's care with confidence.

"We're partnering with HealthPartners to give Minnesota's most vulnerable children access to the best pediatric medication experts in the country," said Jena Quinn, PharmD, BCPPS, CEO of Perfecting Peds. "HealthPartners is setting the standard for bringing personalized pharmacy support to those who need it most."

To read, HealthPartners' story, click A personalized pharmacist for members.

For more information from Perfecting Peds, contact Marry Vuong, PharmD BCPPS, Chief of Staff.

About Perfecting Peds

Perfecting Peds is the first dedicated solution for long-term pediatric medication management, bridging the gap between pediatric pharmacists and patient care beyond the hospital setting. Before Perfecting Peds, board-certified pediatric pharmacists were primarily limited to hospitals. Now, through an innovative telehealth platform, we connect directly with pediatric patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers to optimize medication management in collaboration with care teams and health plans. Our interactive, patient-centered approach ensures that children receive the safest and most effective treatments, all conveniently scheduled around the needs of families. Learn more at PerfectingPeds.com.

About HealthPartners

HealthPartners is a nonprofit, integrated healthcare organization committed to improving the health and well-being of its members, patients, and the communities it serves. Based in Minnesota, HealthPartners and its affiliated organizations provide high-quality healthcare services, HMO coverage, and insurance to nearly one million members. With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and patient-centered care, HealthPartners strives to enhance access to affordable, comprehensive healthcare solutions. Learn more at HealthPartners.com.

