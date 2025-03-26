NEW YORK , March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo TV, a well-known name in the IPTV streaming space, has issued a formal warning to consumers following a rise in fraudulent websites, unauthorized resellers, and imitation platforms that falsely claim to be affiliated with the brand. As digital piracy and IPTV impersonation schemes continue to evolve, the official Apollo TV company is urging customers to exercise heightened caution when purchasing subscriptions or accessing service portals.

Over the last several weeks, Apollo TV's monitoring team has identified a growing number of clone websites-designed to closely mimic the brand's official channels-offering misleading pricing, expired promotional codes, and fake checkout experiences that ultimately leave buyers with no service or support. The announcement, made on March 24, 2025, comes amid a broader investigation into third-party resellers operating outside Apollo TV's verified partner network.

Clone Sites Impersonating Apollo TV Are Flooding the Market

According to company data, these fraudulent sites have emerged under names deceptively similar to Apollo TV's original domain. These websites often feature graphics stolen from the official brand, false login portals, or subscription bundles that do not exist.

The company clarified that no resellers or alternate domains are authorized to collect payments, deliver logins, or offer discounts on its behalf. Many fake versions claim unrealistic plans or app store compatibility-services that are not part of Apollo TV's official offerings in 2025.

Apollo TV Clarifies Official Payment Policy to Prevent Fraud

As of 2025, the official Apollo TV platform accepts Bitcoin exclusively for all subscription purchases. This policy has been clearly outlined across verified checkout channels to ensure a consistent and secure transaction process for customers worldwide. The company stresses that any third-party website or service claiming to offer Apollo TV with credit card, PayPal, or other payment options is not an authorized distributor. In many of these cases, consumers report paying for a subscription and receiving nothing in return-no access credentials, no support, and no refund. To avoid these scams, customers are urged to double-check that they are on the official Apollo TV website before completing any transaction.

As part of its 2025 compliance structure, Apollo TV has confirmed that it only accepts Bitcoin as the official payment method for all subscription plans. The use of cryptocurrency allows for secure, encrypted transactions across its global user base while minimizing risks associated with fraud and chargebacks.

Any website claiming to accept credit cards, PayPal, or bank transfers on behalf of Apollo TV should be treated as unauthorized. Numerous victims have reported sending payments via non-approved methods only to receive no product, support, or refund. To ensure safe and verified transactions, customers should complete their orders exclusively through the official Apollo TV payment gateway .

Consumer Reports Highlight Confusion and Lost Payments

Apollo TV's customer support division has received a sharp increase in support tickets from individuals who mistakenly purchased subscriptions through unauthorized platforms. Most common complaints include non-delivery of login credentials, broken playback functionality, and no access to customer service once payment is processed.

In many cases, buyers have turned to public forums and social platforms to voice concerns after realizing they were misled.

Apollo TV Responds With Legal Action and Cybersecurity Partnerships

In response to the growing threat of brand impersonation, Apollo TV has initiated formal takedown requests against multiple domains misusing its intellectual property. As of March 21, 2025, several clone websites were removed following DMCA actions and reports submitted through hosting providers.

The company is also working with a third-party cybersecurity firm to monitor new domain registrations and IP traffic patterns that may indicate future impersonation attempts.

Where to Safely Purchase the Real Apollo TV

For uninterrupted access and official subscription support, customers should purchase directly through the verified Apollo TV portal . The brand does not advertise through affiliate pages, paid influencers, or external IPTV forums. Any offers that do not originate from the main site should be considered unauthorized.

The official portal provides full onboarding instructions, technical support access, and a secure payment experience that mirrors the terms outlined by Apollo TV's policy team.

Support for Victims of Unauthorized Sellers

Apollo TV is currently collecting reports from users who may have unknowingly purchased fake services. Affected individuals are encouraged to submit details-such as screenshots, domain URLs, or transaction IDs-through the Apollo TV recovery request page. While refunds cannot be processed for purchases made through fraudulent sites, this data helps fuel active investigations and prevent future scams.

As of March 2025, the company has received over 130 individual reports involving more than a dozen fake IPTV sites.

Ongoing Commitment to Transparency and Consumer Safety

With increasing impersonation across the IPTV sector, Apollo TV is doubling down on its commitment to direct-to-consumer integrity, retail protection, and continuous monitoring. The brand advises all new and returning customers to bookmark the official Apollo TV homepage and to avoid engaging with social DMs, clone apps, or unauthorized discount pages.

The company has reiterated that any changes to policy, pricing, or service access will be communicated directly on its official domain-now the only trusted source for real-time updates, technical help, and safe IPTV access.

