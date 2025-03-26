Bryanston, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - With global waste management regulations becoming more stringent in response to mounting environmental concerns surrounding mining operations, Geotheta is offering its geotechnical engineering expertise to companies that want to ensure their projects comply with regional standards. The firm is currently accepting projects from Oceania, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand.

Geotheta Announces Geotechnical Engineering For Tailings Storage Facilities

Geotheta can provide its clients with a range of tailings storage facility (TSF) services, including design, construction, and management. With extensive experience in the global engineering and mining industries, its team of professional engineers and scientists can design for mineral residue and all deposition methods, including cycloning, day-wall, paste, filtered, and dry-stacked - ensuring facilities remain stable and will not pollute the environment. The firm can also offer dam break modelling and assessments and GISTM gap analysis to help clients develop risk-reduction strategies and achieve fully auditable compliance.

Furthermore, Geotheta is capable of Engineer of Record surveillance according to global industry standards and can monitor facilities throughout their lifetime. Its principal engineers, Ian Hammond and Mike Abbott, each have over 30 years of experience in TSF design, construction, commissioning, and closures; they have also participated on independent review boards for multinational mining companies, allowing them to offer third-party review services for operations as well.

"We are tailings experts who assist you in managing your mine waste effectively and sustainably," says Abbott. "We achieve state-of-the-art facilities by applying our professional design and monitoring skills, and we have the knowledge and experience you need to keep your tailings facility compliant with required legislation."

Additionally, Geotheta employs technical and administrative staff and specialist consultants on a project-by-project basis. As a result, they can provide return water dam design, light civil structural design, construction site supervision, and coastal engineering, among other services, depending on the project's requirements and the climate and geography of the region.

Geotheta has been active in the global mining and geotechnical industry since its founding in 2015. The firm has completed over 107 design projects in the past two years; its most recent projects include an alternate Class C containment barrier for two TSFs in Free State and a trade-off study for a coal discard facility in Mpumalanga.

