Bernd Krüper, the new president and director since fall 2024, is looking hopefully toward the upcoming bauma trade fair in Munich. Energy efficiency and the climate transition are at the forefront of the public eye. Companies with high energy usage are actively seeking ESG-compliant solutions. Since 2004, the Canadian company dynaCERT has focused on the development of hydrogen-based diesel auxiliary devices. These optimize combustion processes, making them cleaner and reducing fuel consumption. In 2024, the Company received certification from the world-renowned VERRA Institute for its technological solutions. With a positive result, the sales rollout is accelerating because the underlying ESG topic and the acquisition of emission certificates are important control components, especially for companies in the public spotlight. The analyst firm GBC Research has done the math and voted "Buy" - the price is taking off. It is a perfect setup for a multiplier in the portfolio.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...