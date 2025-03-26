Deutsche Bank shares surged by 1.7% to €23.25 in Tuesday's XETRA trading, approaching its 52-week high of €23.32. This remarkable performance represents a 47% recovery from its August 2024 low of €12.27, demonstrating investors' renewed confidence in the financial institution. The positive momentum comes despite a generally weaker market environment, with both DAX and LUS-DAX indices showing declining values at the close of trading. Analysts attribute the recent gains partly to Deutsche Bank's successful issuance of additional core capital, which received favorable response from RBC analysts. The trading volume exceeded 1.7 million shares, underlining strong investor interest. Market experts currently value Deutsche Bank shares at an average target price of €22.37, with many forecasting an increased dividend of €0.679 for the current year, up from €0.45 in 2023.

Analyst Outlook Remains Positive

Financial experts maintain an optimistic outlook for Deutsche Bank's future performance, projecting earnings per share of €2.83 for 2025. Investors are eagerly awaiting the first quarter 2025 results, scheduled for release on April 29. The previous quarterly report showed earnings per share of €0.60, slightly below the previous year's €0.65, while revenue decreased by 7.21% to €14.60 billion. Despite these minor setbacks in the final quarter of 2024, investor confidence in the bank's long-term prospects remains strong, as evidenced by the recent price surge that has brought shares within striking distance of their yearly high.

