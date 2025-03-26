Facephi Leads NIST Ranking, Outperforming Top Biometric Technology Providers in Accuracy and Efficiency

Facephi's latest Software Development Kit (SDK) has achieved a significant boost in precision, securing a leading position in NIST's global ranking.

Its biometric engine ensures a security threshold of 1 in a 1,000,000, drastically reducing the risk of identity fraud.

The technology excels in challenging conditions, including aging detection and facial recognition at extreme angles.





Alicante, March 26th, 2025 - Facephi Biometría, SA (BME Growth: FACE; Euronext Growth Paris: ALPHI) ("Facephi" or the "Company"), a Spanish tech leader in global digital identity protection and verification, announces that it has secured a top position in the latest NIST ranking, surpassing major biometric technology providers and reinforcing its leadership in accuracy and efficiency.

The rigorous evaluation conducted by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) -based on blind tests and standardized metrics-confirms the exceptional accuracy of Facephi's biometric engines, further cementing its position as an industry leader.

Facephi was assessed as part of NIST's FRTE 1:1 analysis1, which evaluates the performance of facial recognition technology. The latest report highlights that Facephi's new SDK has achieved a substantial improvement in accuracy, securing a prominent position in the global verification technology ranking.

The study further revealed that Facephi's latest biometric engine outperforms leading industry providers. This advanced technology ensures an exceptionally high accuracy rate in verifying legitimate users while preventing impostors from gaining access in 99.9999% of cases-equivalent to a 1 in a 1,000,000 security threshold. These results position Facephi as one of the most advanced solutions on the market.

Furthermore, Facephi has demonstrated exceptional performance in real-world scenarios, excelling in age variation detection (Aging) and face recognition at angles of up to 45º, areas where many competitors face limitations.

Javier Mira, CEO of Facephi, commented: "These achievements reaffirm Facephi's commitment to continuous innovation and excellence in digital protection. We strive to provide our clients with faster, more accurate identity verification solutions that reduce fraud risk and enhance the user experience. These outstanding results further solidify our position as a market leader, offering biometric solutions that adhere to the highest international standards."

About Facephi



Facephi is a technology company specializing in the protection and verification of digital identity, renowned for its focus on security and data integrity. Its solutions are designed to create safer, more accessible, and fraud-free processes, prevent identity theft, and ensure the ethical treatment of personal data.

With over a decade of experience in developing technologies aimed at safeguarding digital identity, Facephi is headquartered in Spain, with subsidiaries in APAC, EMEA, and LATAM. The company serves the needs of clients across 25+ countries, delivering innovative solutions that address security challenges in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

