Cosmian covercrypt achieves ETSI standardization for data protection in the post-quantum era.



Paris, March 26, 2025 - Cosmian, a leader in securing cloud computing and confidential AI, confirms its technological breakthrough in proactive post-quantum security.

With its Cosmian covercrypt solution, a high-performance hybrid encryption library designed to integrate seamlessly with security offerings on the market, Cosmian now assures enterprises of the inviolability of their sensitive data in the post-quantum era.



This transition to post-quantum cryptography (PQC) has become an urgent priority, as highlighted by ANSSI and BSI in their joint statement on securing the future of encryption. The UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has also recently published its PQC migration timelines, aligning closely with the US roadmap. However, recent ANSSI studies highlight the lack of structured offerings in this field, despite the pressing need due to the emergence of quantum computing threats.



As part of the transition to secure encryption in the face of quantum threats,. Cosmian participated in the initiative that led to the publication of the report, approved and ratified under the reference."With post-quantum threats approaching, encryption must evolve. Cosmian covercrypt is designed to provide enterprises with a future-proof solution that combines high security, efficiency, and ease of integration," said. "By leveraging hybrid cryptography, we ensure that data remains protected against both classical and quantum attackers."



Cosmian covercrypt, an essential component in the quantum transition



Organizations managing sensitive data need to adopt quantum-proof encryption solutions now", insist ANSSI and BSI. Cosmian covercrypt's "Encrypt now, decrypt later" strategy guarantees long-term confidentiality and compliance with new cybersecurity standards. Its hybrid nature ensures that both conventional and post-quantum encryption layers need to be compromised to breach data security, significantly enhancing data protection.



Cosmian covercrypt is based on the KEMAC



