Phuket, Thailand--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - All Yoga Training, a globally recognized yoga teacher training institution with a legacy spanning over 15 years and more than 2,300 certified graduates, has officially launched its newest yoga teacher training center on Panwa Beach in Phuket, Thailand. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the organization's mission to provide high-quality yoga education in some of the world's most serene and inspiring locations.

The new facility, set against the backdrop of the Andaman Sea, is designed to offer an immersive learning experience for aspiring yoga teachers. The training center features a 70-square-meter beachfront yoga shala with panoramic ocean views, allowing students to practice in a setting that harmonizes movement, breath, and nature. The thoughtfully designed space includes expansive glass windows and sliding doors that open directly onto the pristine shoreline, creating an atmosphere conducive to deep practice and self-discovery.

A Vision for Transformative Yoga Education

"Our new Phuket location represents the culmination of our vision to create the ideal setting for transformative yoga education," said Seline Schmidt, the Director of All Yoga Training. "With a combination of natural beauty, modern amenities, and our comprehensive curriculum, we aim to provide an optimal environment for both personal and professional growth."

The Panwa Beach facility is designed to accommodate students comfortably, with newly constructed bungalows offering shared accommodations for a maximum of four guests per unit. Each bungalow is equipped with private bathrooms to ensure privacy and convenience. Additional amenities include a swimming pool, sauna, ice bath, and lush gardens that extend directly to the beachfront, providing students with a tranquil space to relax and rejuvenate between training sessions.

Comprehensive Yoga Teacher Training Program

All Yoga Training's 200-hour certification program follows the Ashtanga Vinyasa tradition while integrating modern styles such as Vinyasa Yoga, Rocket Yoga, and Yin Yoga. The intensive 23-day course is designed to equip students with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to teach yoga professionally.

With a strong focus on alignment, breathwork, and teaching methodology, the program provides hands-on training and personalized guidance from experienced instructors. The curriculum also includes workshops on anatomy, yogic philosophy, sequencing, and the business aspects of becoming a yoga teacher. The small class sizes-limited to 22 students per session-ensure a personalized and supportive learning environment.

Since its inception in 2009, All Yoga Training has built a reputation for excellence in yoga education across Southeast Asia and is one of the most popular yoga teacher training in Bali. The institution's balanced approach, which merges traditional yogic principles with contemporary teaching methodologies, has made it a preferred choice for those seeking an in-depth and internationally recognized yoga certification.

A Prime Destination for Yoga Teacher Training in Thailand

The new Panwa Beach location offers students the opportunity to experience yoga teacher training in Phuket, one of Thailand's most scenic and tranquil settings. With its close proximity to nature and modern amenities, the facility is designed to provide a holistic experience that supports both the physical and mental aspects of yoga practice. Also, it is their leading yoga school in the province.

Enrollment Now Open for Upcoming Training Sessions

The newly established Phuket training center is now accepting applications for its upcoming yoga teacher training sessions. Aspiring yoga instructors and practitioners seeking a deeper understanding of yoga are encouraged to apply early, as class sizes are intentionally kept small to maintain the quality of instruction and personalized attention.

The upcoming trainings in Thailand will be on the following dates:

June 1-23, 2025

August 1-23, 2025

October 1-23, 2025

January 1-23, 2026

For more information about All Yoga Training's programs, curriculum, or enrollment process, visit the official website at www.allyogatraining.com.

About All Yoga Training

Founded in 2009, All Yoga Training is an internationally recognized yoga teacher training school with locations across Southeast Asia. Specializing in 200-hour certification courses based on the Ashtanga Vinyasa tradition, the school integrates modern yoga practices to create a well-rounded curriculum. With over 2,300 graduates and a reputation for excellence, All Yoga Training is committed to supporting students in their journey to becoming confident, skilled yoga instructors.

