Chesapeake, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - Truckmount Forums (TMF), a leader in professional carpet cleaning education, is experiencing significant growth across its Training Academy, YouTube channel, and product line, driven by the increasing demand for expert training and high-performance solutions.

Founded in 2008 by father-son duo, Rob Allen Jr. and Rob Allen III, two of the most well-known carpet cleaning professionals in the world, TMF has built an 80,000-strong worldwide community of cleaning professionals and business owners - its online forum amassing over two million posts. The company's YouTube channel has also now surpassed 5.7 million views and 22,000 subscribers, while its Training Academy continues to see a surge in enrollments from professionals seeking to refine their skills and scale their business.

"Our mission has always been to provide carpet cleaners, both new and experienced, with quality education, tools, and products," said Rob Allen Jr. "We're proud to see how our YouTube channel, forum, and training academy are helping businesses enhance their services."

Expanding Demand for Professional Cleaning Training

TMF's Training Academy, which provides comprehensive training programs, has seen substantial enrollment growth in recent months. Currently, it has more than 11,000 enrolled students. The academy offers specialized courses covering carpet cleaning and repair, how to clean tile and grout, upholstery care, and advanced stain and odor removal techniques. Courses also cover how to start a carpet cleaning business, including sales and service.

"The cleaning industry is evolving, and professionals are looking for trusted education and proven techniques to improve their results," adds Allen III. "Our academy has seen an increase in enrollments because more business owners recognize the value of professional training in a highly competitive market."

TMF's training programs are designed by the founders themselves, leveraging their decades of hands-on industry experience and in-depth product knowledge.

YouTube Channel Expands Reach

TMF's YouTube channel has also played a key role in the company's education outreach and rapid growth. With millions of views and a continuously growing subscriber base, the platform has become a trusted resource for both professional and home cleaners looking for in-depth instructional videos and best-practice demonstrations.

"The ability to visually demonstrate techniques and product applications has been instrumental in expanding our reach," said Allen Jr. "We've built a strong connection with the cleaning community through our content, and it's rewarding to see professionals implementing our methods with success."

Alongside the growth of its educational platforms, TMF's cleaning products have also seen increasing demand. The company's product line, which includes innovative carpet cleaning chemicals, pet stain and odor removers, and cleaning equipment, has gained a strong following among industry professionals. TMF's flagship product, Unchained Pet Urine Stain and Odor Remover is becoming a favorite among professional cleaners dealing with tough stains and odors.

Innovating for the Future

With its training academy attracting a growing number of students, its YouTube channel expanding, and its product line experiencing continued demand, TMF aims to continue broadening its offerings to include more in-depth programs and resources and innovative cleaning products.

"As the industry evolves, so do we," said Allen III. "Our focus remains on empowering professional cleaners with the education, tools, and products they need to succeed in their market. We're committed to keeping TMF at the forefront of the cleaning industry for years to come."

For more information about Truckmount Forums and to explore its offerings, please visit https://truckmountforums.com and https://shop.truckmountforums.com. To join the forum, please visit https://pro.truckmountforums.com/feed.

About Truckmount Forum

Truckmount Forum is one of the largest online professional carpet cleaning networks, connecting cleaning business owners worldwide. It serves as a hub for industry discussions on carpet, upholstery, tile, and grout cleaning, as well as portable cleaning solutions. TMF provides expert insights, training, and resources to help professionals grow their businesses effectively.

