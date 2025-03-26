

DORTMUND, Germany - March 26, 2025 - ( SeaPRwire ) - HIKMICRO made a bold statement at JAGD & HUND Dortmund 2025, the largest hunting and outdoor trade show in Europe, by debuting its highly anticipated FALCON 2.0 and CONDOR LRF 2.0 thermal monoculars. Designed to redefine the standards of thermal imaging technology, these innovative devices cater to modern hunters seeking precision, reliability, and user-friendly functionality. Mastery Performance: Unmatched Thermal Imaging Precision The FALCON 2.0 and CONDOR LRF 2.0 are equipped with cutting-edge 15mK thermal detectors, delivering unmatched sensitivity and accuracy in detecting temperature variations. These devices allow hunters to capture intricate details in their surroundings, enabling better wildlife tracking and situational awareness even in adverse weather conditions. What sets these devices apart is the inclusion of HIKMICRO's Shutterless Image System (HSIS). This feature eliminates the interruptions caused by image freezing during calibration cycles, ensuring smooth and continuous visuals. Whether observing distant prey or scanning landscapes, the HSIS technology ensures hunters remain fully aware of their environment. Additionally, both models feature advanced Image Pro and Zoom Pro technologies, further enhancing image quality and magnification capabilities. These improvements contribute significantly to the overall "Mastery Performance" of the devices, allowing hunters to achieve a new level of precision in their observations. Laser Rangefinder Integration: Precision at Your Fingertips HIKMICRO's new lineup introduces the game-changing Laser Rangefinder (LRF) technology, a crucial feature for precise shot placement and ethical hunting practices. The CONDOR LRF 2.0 boasts a built-in LRF with a 1000-meter range, while the FQ50L features an external LRF attachment, offering flexibility for hunters who may prefer a modular setup. This advanced functionality provides hunters with accurate distance measurements, enhancing their ability to plan approaches and make informed decisions in the field. Mastery in Ease of Use: Built for Real-World Hunting Demands HIKMICRO has prioritized practicality in the design of the FALCON 2.0 and CONDOR LRF 2.0. Both devices feature an intuitive button layout and an ergonomic rear focus wheel, allowing for seamless single-handed operation. This design ensures that hunters can make quick adjustments in dynamic situations without compromising their grip or focus, embodying the "Mastery Made Easy" philosophy. Extended battery life further enhances the reliability of these devices, with each capable of operating for over six hours on a single charge. Utilizing an optimized 21700 lithium battery, the devices also support external power bank connections and battery swapping, making them ideal for extended hunts or expeditions. Seamless Connectivity with the HIKMICRO Sight App Both models are fully compatible with the HIKMICRO Sight App, a powerful tool that enhances the hunting experience. Through the app, users can stream live footage directly from their devices, manage captured media, and access regular firmware updates. The app also builds a community by allowing hunters to share experiences and connect with like-minded individuals. Tested and Perfected by Professionals HIKMICRO's commitment to quality and innovation is evident in its rigorous product development process. The FALCON 2.0 and CONDOR LRF 2.0 underwent extensive testing in real-world conditions, with input from experienced hunters playing a critical role in their refinement. This collaborative approach ensures that the devices not only meet but exceed the expectations of the hunting community. The unveiling of the FALCON 2.0 and CONDOR LRF 2.0 at JAGD & HUND Dortmund 2025 solidifies HIKMICRO's position as a leader in thermal imaging technology. These devices represent a perfect blend of innovation, functionality, and user-centered design, providing hunters with tools that enhance their skills and experiences in the field while making mastery of hunting techniques easier and more accessible than ever before. About HIKMICRO HIKMICRO is a globally recognized name in optics and thermal imaging technology, dedicated to delivering high-quality products that empower hunters and outdoor enthusiasts. With a focus on innovation, craftsmanship, and user-driven design, HIKMICRO continues to lead the way in creating tools that inspire confidence and precision in every adventure. Contact Information Brand: HIKMICRO Contact: Lina Wang Website: https://www.hikmicrotech.com/en/ Email: wanglina21@hikmicrotech.com 26/03/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

