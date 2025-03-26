

London, UK - March 26, 2025 - ( SeaPRwire ) - GOLD Results has announced that The Optimal Performance Formula , authored by its founder and performance strategist Adolfo Gómez Sánchez, has become a widely adopted resource for high-performing teams and organizations, marking a significant milestone in the field of performance psychology. The Optimal Performance Formula , written by performance strategist Adolfo Gómez Sánchez, has quickly gained recognition as a best-seller in performance psychology. The book provides a structured approach to achieving elite-level performance, combining insights from sports science, behavioral psychology, and corporate leadership. Published last year, The Optimal Performance Formula has been widely adopted by business leaders, professional athletes, and high-performing teams seeking to maximize their potential. The book introduces a science-backed methodology that breaks down performance into its key components, providing an actionable framework for long-term success. Adolfo Gómez Sánchez, the book's author and founder of GOLD Results, developed The Optimal Performance Formula© based on over 30 years of experience working with elite athletes and corporate executives. The framework is structured around three core elements: Mindset, Maps, and Mojo, each essential for sustained peak performance. The book's success is attributed to its practical, data-driven approach to performance improvement. Unlike traditional self-help books, The Optimal Performance Formula focuses on measurable strategies rather than motivational theory. "High performance is much less a matter of talent than it is of long-term structured deliberate practice, the right mindset, and the ability to adapt and execute at an exceptionally high-level, even when under pressure," said Adolfo Gómez Sánchez. "The Optimal Performance Formula© provides a roadmap for individuals and teams to develop these capabilities and sustain them over time by embedding them in the DNA of their culture." The book's impact extends beyond sports, with corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and creative professionals applying its principles to improve productivity, leadership, and innovation. "Many organizations and athletes often struggle not because they lack skills, but because they haven't been shown how to structure their journey to mastery in a way that leads to lasting success," Gómez Sánchez added. "This formula is designed to help businesses and individuals break past their limitations and consistently perform at the highest level." Since its release, The Optimal Performance Formula has received widespread recognition from industry leaders, including executives from multinational corporations and ATP tennis professionals. The book's high adoption rate among top-tier performers has positioned it as a key resource in the fields of performance psychology and business strategy. Gómez Sánchez and his team at GOLD Results are expanding their reach, incorporating the book's principles into their consulting services, which focus on business transformation, operational excellence, leadership and culture development, and performance optimization. With plans to expand into North America and Latin America, GOLD Results aims to bring The Optimal Performance Formula to new markets and industries, reinforcing its position as a leading force in performance consulting. About Adolfo Gómez Sánchez and GOLD Results Adolfo Gómez Sánchez is a performance strategist, author, and senior advisor with over 30 years of experience in elite performance coaching. He is the founder of GOLD Results, a professional services firm that specializes in business performance, human performance, and intelligence-driven performance solutions. GOLD Results works with multinational corporations, professional athletes, and high-performing teams to implement The Optimal Performance Formula©, helping clients achieve measurable improvements in efficiency, innovation, and strategic execution. Website: www.gold-results.com Related Links Amazon link: https://amazn.so/VYjqt4M LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gold-results/ Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/es/podcast/optimal-performance-podcast/id1696314063 Media contact Brand: GOLD Results Contact: Media team Email: hello@gold-results.com Website: https://www.gold-results.com 26/03/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

