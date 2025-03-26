Das Instrument PRU GB0007099541 PRUDENTIAL PLC LS-,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.03.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.03.2025The instrument PRU GB0007099541 PRUDENTIAL PLC LS-,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.03.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 27.03.2025Das Instrument IBNN GB00BYZ9XC29 VELA TECHNOL.PLC LS-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.03.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.03.2025The instrument IBNN GB00BYZ9XC29 VELA TECHNOL.PLC LS-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.03.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 27.03.2025