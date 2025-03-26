From a pioneering intuition on the benefits of essential fatty acids for the human brain to becoming a global brand trusted by families and healthcare professionals

SFI Health is proud to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Equazen, a globally recognized, science-based food supplement designed to nourish, enhance, and support the brain's potential. Since its market debut in 2000, Equazen has remained committed to innovation and pharma-quality standards, establishing itself as a leading brand in cognitive health supplements.

The story of Equazen began in 1999 in the UK with Prof. Horrobin's groundbreaking research. Guided by his intuition, he researched certain pediatric cognitive function disorders stemming from a lack of essential fatty acids and their precursors. This insight led to the development of the first Equazen product, originally known as Eye Q.

The product featured a unique combination of essential fatty acids, setting the foundation for Equazen's evolution while aligning with the company's core philosophy: to harness the power of naturally sourced ingredients and adopt a pharma-quality approach to food supplements.

Since the publication of its first clinical evidence in 2005, Equazen has been supported by over two decades of clinical trials. As a result, the brand is trusted globally by business partners, families and healthcare professionals to enhance learning capabilities, concentration, and overall cognitive well-being.

At the same time, Equazen has evolved into multiple pharmaceutical formats and sizes to support the cognitive health of infants, children and teenagers.

One of the latest innovations is Equazen Jelly, which combines the unique blend of essential fatty acids with a fruity flavor designed to appeal to picky eaters. Additionally, its patent-protected technology ensures the jelly is easy to swallow and promotes better natural absorption.

Matthew Brabazon, GM of SFI Heath EMEA, the regional entity of SFI Health, commented: It's been an incredible journey watching Equazen grow over the past 25 years to become a trusted brand globally. Looking ahead, we remain focused on the future and have exciting plans to continue bringing innovation to the market."

Zbyszek Czop, Managing Director of Qpharma Sp. z o.o., distributor of Equazen in Poland said: Earning the trust of doctors through the positive results of clinical studies on Equazen is incredibly gratifying. Healthcare professionals now believe that Equazen can make a meaningful difference for children, particularly those with behavioral disorders."

Kirsten Jorsal, Founder of Novasel EU,distributor of Equazen in Denmark added: Equazen is a unique fatty acid supplement, distinguished by its balanced blend of polyunsaturated fatty acids, with a notably higher EPA content compared to DHA. Along with its strong clinical documentation, it stands apart from other fish oil supplements. Working with this product for so many years has been both rewarding, and receiving feedback from satisfied families has been truly fulfilling."

A deep knowledge of consumers' needs continues to guide the brand and inspires future innovations. The Equazen range is proudly available in 30 countries across all continents, and the company is dedicated to expanding its reach, ensuring more consumers worldwide can benefit from its offerings.

About SFI Health

SFI Health is a global leader in natural healthcare, specialized in the design, development and commercialization of clinically researched products in the areas of microbiome, cognition and wellbeing.

Guided by the belief in the healing potential of natural products, SFI Health combines a rigorous pharma-based approach with the benefits of naturally sourced solutions.

An extensive network of trusted business partners enables the company, headquartered in Australia, to market its own brands, reaching consumers in over 50 countries. The EMEA SFI Health regional office in Lugano, Switzerland, manages commercial operations across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

SFI Health is committed to fostering confidence in natural healthcare by sharing state-of-the-art research, technical expertise and comprehensive sales marketing resources with consumers, healthcare professionals and partners worldwide.

For more information go to sfihealth.com or follow us SFI Health on LinkedIn.

About Equazen

Equazen is a science-based globally branded food supplement designed and studied to help nourish, enhance, and support the human brain's potential across all life stages.

Each product of the Equazen range contains a balanced unique combination of essential fatty acids (Omega 3 and Omega 6), which has been clinically proven for more than 20 years to assist with learning capabilities, concentration and healthy brain development.

Equazen is available in multiple pharmaceutical formats and sizes to support optimal cognitive functions from infants to teenagers.

Currently marketed in 30 countries globally, Equazen is widely recommended by healthcare professionals and trusted by families for the last 25 years.

Equazen aims to advance human health naturally, delivering expertly formulated products that empower individuals to reach their cognitive potential.

For more info visit www.equazen.com

