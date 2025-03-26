TwentyFour Income Fund - Investor Update March 26[th] 2025

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26

26 March 2025

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

Investor update

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited has today published an investor update presentation. A copy can be downloaded from the Company's website:

Click here to view PDF

For retail investors:

https://twentyfourincomefund.com/documents/

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited: Matt Goss +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Hugh Jonathan TwentyFour Income Fund Limited: TwentyFour Sales +44 (0)20 7015 8900

The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

About TFIF:

TFIF is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK and European asset-backed securities.