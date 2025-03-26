TwentyFour Income Fund - Investor Update March 26[th] 2025
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
Investor update
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited has today published an investor update presentation. A copy can be downloaded from the Company's website:
The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369
About TFIF:
TFIF is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK and European asset-backed securities.
