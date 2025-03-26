Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company developing radiopharmaceuticals and ADC products using its proprietary platform and drug delivery technologies in addition to novel immune-oncology vaccines, is pleased to announce that Dr. Elias Theodorou is joining the management team as the Chief Operating Officer "COO", effective in April, 2025.

Dr. Elias Theodorou, Ph.D., is a molecular biologist with over 25 years of experience in cancer research, stem cell differentiation, and gene delivery. He is the co-founder of Protos Biologics Inc., where he has been developing innovative DNA delivery systems. Previously, he served as the Director of Research at WBC Biosciences LLC, where he co-invented a method to modify innate immune cells for enhanced anticancer properties. Dr. Theodorou earned his Ph.D. from Yale University, focusing on identifying novel drivers of neural differentiation. He has authored numerous publications and holds patents related to gene therapy and protein engineering



"Dr. Theodorou's appointment as COO marks a significant milestone for Defence Therapeutics," said Sébastien Plouffe, President, CEO, and Founder of Defence Therapeutics. "His leadership, scientific acumen, and extensive experience in innovative biotech startups will be crucial in accelerating our development programs and strengthening our position in the US market. Based in the Boston area, Dr. Theodorou will spearhead our efforts to tap into the exceptional resources and expertise of the US biotech ecosystem. His ability to translate complex scientific concepts into practical applications aligns perfectly with our mission to advance the Accum® technology. We are confident that Dr. Theodorou's expertise, particularly in gene delivery and cancer research, combined with the innovative environment of the US biotech sector, will catalyze the full potential of our platform in the fields of ADCs and radioimmunoconjugates."

"I am thrilled to join Defence Therapeutics as Chief Operating Officer at this pivotal moment in the Company's growth," said Dr. Elias Theodorou. "The Accum® platform represents a groundbreaking approach in the field of drug delivery. My experience in molecular biology and innovative drug delivery systems aligns perfectly with Defence's mission. From our strategic position in the Boston biotech hub, we are poised to accelerate the development of our technology and forge crucial partnerships that will drive the next wave of cancer therapeutics. I look forward to working with the talented team at Defence to translate our scientific advancements into life-changing treatments for patients."

The Company has granted 350,000 incentive stock options to Dr. Theodorou (the "Options"), in accordance with the terms and conditions of Defence's Omnibus Incentive Plan. Of the Options, 100,000 stock option shall vest immediately, and 250,000 stock option shall vest in one year from the date of grant. The Options are exercisable at a price of $1.07 per share for a period of ten years from the date of grant.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and engineering the next generation of radio-immuno-conjugate and ADC products using its proprietary platform in addition to novel immune-oncology vaccines. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUM® technology, which enables precision delivery of radio-immuno-conjugates or ADCs in their intact form to target cells, and vaccine antigens. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

