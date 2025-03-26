In-car experience is brought to the next level with multi-zone audio, seamless multi-passenger video calls, and BYOD-enabled remote control of vehicle functions

Cinemo, a global provider of high-performance digital media solutions in vehicles, announces today the launches of CARS Connect Direct, CARS Connect Audio, and CARS Connect Camera, the latest additions to its expanding CARS Connect Suite. CARS Connect is an entire product line built on top of Android Automotive OS (AAOS) that transforms the car into a hub of entertainment, productivity, and connectivity, incorporating built-in and brought-in devices to the experience.

CARS Connect Suite enables zero-effort, app-free device pairing and control HVAC, media playback and navigation directly from your device. Create multiple audio zones directly from the infotainment system to let passengers enjoy different content and enable collective video calls leveraging cameras from all passenger devices.

As vehicles become increasingly connected, passengers now expect in-car entertainment to be as versatile and seamless as their at-home media setups.

With the introduction of CARS Connect Direct, passengers can now access infotainment effortlessly and control media, climate, navigation and more directly from their personal devices, further enriching the in-car experience without the need to install an app.

Drives can easily result in different media preferences, with some passengers wanting to listen to music while others prefer podcasts, videos, video conferencing or children's content. CARS Connect Audio solves this challenge by enabling each passenger to control their own audio zone, creating an environment where everyone's personal entertainment needs are met.

CARS Connect Camera enables passengers to leverage BYOD for on-the-go business and personal video calls, enhancing productivity during car rides and enabling passengers to share memorable moments via their own device cameras.

For automakers, these brand-new capabilities significantly enhance the appeal of the in-car experience while simplifying the integration of multi-device support. "With the expanded CARS Connect Suite, Cinemo continues to drive the AAOS experience forward by enabling exciting new use cases that integrate BYOD in the vehicle," says Abe Silhan, Director of Portfolio Management at Cinemo. "We invite all car brands to explore our new CARS Connect Suite products, designed to instantly enhance the in-car experience and bring further excitement to their customers."

The entire CARS Connect Suite is part of Cinemo's broader vision to provide an easy-to-integrate fully connected in-car ecosystem that merges built-in hardware and brought-in devices, for further enhancing the passengers in-car experience.

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global provider of highly innovative infotainment products that make every screen an opportunity. Its range of award-winning, fully integrated, low-footprint digital media offerings combine high performance with high quality and are truly system agnostic.

Whether embedded, as mobile apps or through the cloud, Cinemo supports all digital media scenarios for any industry and any device. Its product portfolio is designed and built to deliver excellence, accelerate time to market, and lower TCO for its clients while creating digital media experiences that matter.

Founded in 2008, and with a strong history of industry firsts, Cinemo is the partner of choice for more than 40 market-leading OEMs and over 20 tier-1s. The company works with the top high-tech and consumer electronic companies as well as global music and video content providers. Cinemo's global team of 300+ innovative thinkers from 40 nationalities continuously delivers groundbreaking innovation.

