Bioz, Inc.: KCAS Bio Unlocks Thousands of Citations With Author-Based Filtering Powered by Bioz

Bioz, Inc. , the leader in citation management, is highlighting its partnership with KCAS Bio , a trusted provider of bioanalytical and biomarker services. Through the integration of a Bioz Content Hub, KCAS Bio is making it easier for researchers and industry professionals to explore a curated collection of peer-reviewed publications featuring key scientific contributors.

Bioz Content Hub

Bioz Content Hub on the KCAS Website

Unlike traditional citation tools, the Bioz Content Hub on KCAS Bio's website brings together relevant studies authored by KCAS Bio's experts, offering deeper insights into the scientific impact of KCAS Bio's services across the industry. End users can sift through over 14,000 citations, filtering results by journal, author, and technique to find the most relevant reference material for their projects. Additionally, users have the unique ability to specifically browse Ph.D. theses, giving them access to in-depth research and novel findings that may not be available in standard journal publications. The user-friendly interface, complete with a clean design and rounded-edge elements, allows visitors to seamlessly browse publications, access full citations, and engage with the latest in thought-leadership regarding bioanalytical and biomarker development.

Jason Hannah , Head of Marketing at KCAS Bio, shared his thoughts on the collaboration: "Partnering with Bioz has given us a fresh, data-driven way to highlight the depth of knowledge from our experts at KCAS Bio. We've been particularly pleased with how much time users are spending on our Content Hub-it's clear that researchers, sponsors and industry professionals value this resource. The ability to showcase scientific contributions from key authors in an intuitive and engaging way has been a great addition to our digital strategy."

By leveraging the Bioz platform, KCAS Bio gains a deeper understanding of visitor engagement, helping to refine their content strategy and strengthen connections with the scientific community.

"KCAS Bio is a great example of how service providers can use Bioz technology to highlight scientific impact," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of Bioz. "Their focus on author-driven content makes their Content Hub unique, providing industry professionals with a streamlined way to explore relevant publications."

As the partnership evolves, Bioz and KCAS Bio remain committed to scientific transparency and innovation, ensuring easy access to the data that helps drive drug discovery and development forward.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About KCAS Bio

KCAS Bio is a premier international provider of bioanalytical and laboratory services that provides comprehensive GLP- and GCP-compliant development services from early discovery support through commercial approval and beyond. One of only a select few CROs offering both large and small molecule development with extensive capabilities and expertise, KCAS Bio provides a truly differentiated approach to its clients who are looking for both scientific expertise and excellent customer service. KCAS Bio is headquartered in the Kansas City, KS metro area, with locations in Philadelphia, PA and Lyon, France.

Helpful Links

Bioz

Bioz Badges

Bioz Stars

KCAS Bio

For more information on Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

Contact Information

Daniel Levitt

CEO

pr@bioz.com

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire