German energy storage sales are shrinking, especially home systems, but commercial and industrial (C&I) and utility-scale numbers are rising and the Federal Association of Energy Storage Systems (BVES) wants faster permitting and better regulation. From ESS News The BVES has noted a marked decline in battery sales in 2024, with the €12. 5 billion ($13. 5 billion) total down 23% on 2023. Sales of home battery energy storage systems (BESS) fell 40%, from €11. 1 billion, in 2023, to €6. 7 billion with BVES Managing Director Urban Windelen citing a decline in the installation of heat pumps and wall ...

