Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Intelligent Content Management (ICM) platform, today announced that Swissport International AG selected Box as its unified platform to intelligently manage secure content publishing in the enterprise. Headquartered in Switzerland with a presence at approximately 300 airports worldwide, Swissport is a global leader in aviation services. Swissport utilizes Box as a secure content layer to manage its central employee communications platform and maintain data security around confidential information.

Swissport operates in 45 countries worldwide, collaborating with clients, subsidiaries, partners and suppliers on critical information and business content. With over 60,000 employees, of which 75% are frontline employees without a company e-mail address, it was vital for Swissport to create a centralized platform for secure information sharing. Swissport ensured the integration between Box and oneSwissport, its custom-branded employee engagement platform, to provide access to company communications and documentation to drive business alignment and global reliability standards across the network.

"We're trusted by over 850 air carriers as a best-in-class aviation services partner. Our vast portfolio ranges from passenger and crew services, lounge hospitality, large base operations, ramp and air cargo handling, aircraft fueling, executive aviation, and more," said Chris Poole, Head of Digital Workplace at Swissport. "We selected Box as our centralized Intelligent Content Management provider to simplify how we work and unify information sharing with employees across the numerous countries which we operate in. Maintaining data security around the critical data we share on our employee app is of paramount importance, and Box's robust security features were an important factor in selecting Box as the content layer for our platform."

Swissport first selected Box in 2022 and recently expanded to Box Enterprise Plus for the whole suite of Content Cloud features. Box Consulting assisted Swissport in driving successful change management and educating users on how to use Box effectively. Swissport also utilizes Box to integrate with critical business apps, including Adobe.

"Looking ahead, we're very interested in how Box Hubs could help us further drive operational efficiency across the different geographies we work in. Using Box Hubs as content portals, for example by business unit, could give our teams access to the important information they need to do their best work," said Dave Lynch, CIO at Swissport. "We've already built a Box Hub to centralize corporate brand and marketing content, and we're looking into aggregating our aerodrome licenses into one Box Hub."

"We're proud to be a technology partner to Swissport, a company that not only provides stellar aviation services across the globe, but is committed to accelerating its global transition to green energy and significantly reducing its carbon footprint in the aviation space," said Samantha Wessels, SVP, General Manager for EMEA at Box. "Swissport understands the value and productivity gains that Intelligent Content Management can bring to its worldwide cross-functional teams. We're pleased to see Swissport expand its use of Box and we look forward to working closely with the teams as they think about AI business use cases that best suit their unique requirements."

Box empowers many of the largest and most regulated enterprises around the world to transform business processes with enterprise AI, power their workplace collaboration, and protect valuable information. With today's announcement, Swissport joins worldwide organizations that have adopted Box to power new ways of working, including transportation and logistics customers like Dubai Airports, Eurostar and Arriva. For more on Box solutions, click here.

About Swissport International AG

In 2024, Swissport International AG provided best-in-class airport ground services for some 247 million airline passengers (2023: 232 million) and handled roughly 5 million tons of air freight (2023: 4.7 million) at 117 air cargo centers worldwide. Several of its warehouses have been certified for pharmaceutical logistics by IATA's CEIV Pharma and by the British MHRA. At the end of December 2024, the world's leader in airport ground services and air cargo handling, with currently around 61,000 employees, was active at 279 airports in 45 countries on six continents.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leader in Intelligent Content Management. Our platform enables organizations to fuel collaboration, manage the entire content lifecycle, secure critical content, and transform business workflows with enterprise AI. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

