26.03.2025 09:06 Uhr
Hinen Group: Pioneering a New Era of Home Energy Independence: Hinen to Exhibit at the Solar & Storage Live London 2025

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 2 to 3, 2025, the Solar & Storage Live London 2025 will take place at ExCeL London, UK. Hinen will showcase its latest home energy independence solutions at Booth A19, cordially inviting global clients and industry partners to visit and explore collaboration opportunities.

Hinen to showcase at Solar & Storage Live London 2025

Highlight of the Star Product - A Series H5S 5kW Single-Phase Residential Energy Storage System (RESS)

  • Rapid and Easy Installation: Featuring a stackable integrated design that supports plug-and-play functionality, reducing installation time by 50%.
  • Flexible Expansion Capabilities: Up to six units can be paralleled, allowing the system to reach a maximum power output of 30kW, catering to various household needs.
  • Seamless Switching Experience: Backup load switching time is less than 10 milliseconds during grid failures, ensuring uninterrupted power supply.
  • Outstanding PV Compatibility: Capable of handling up to 200% over-provisioning input, supporting up to 10kW of photovoltaic arrays, significantly enhancing energy utilization efficiency.
  • Smart Dual Mode Operation: Users can manually switch between backup mode and bypass mode, maintaining operational stability even during remote upgrades.
  • Comprehensive Smart Management: Utilizing the Hinen application, it enables energy tracking and remote upgrades, along with smart load management and automatic control of diesel generators, further improving system efficiency.

Looking Forward to Creating a Better Future Together

We welcome you to visit our Booth A19 at the upcoming Solar & Storage Live London to experience our cutting-edge technology and services firsthand. Our team will be on-site to provide detailed answers and demonstrations. We look forward to meeting you!

About Hinen New Energy

Since its establishment in 2004, Hinen Group (stock code: 300787) has been committed to becoming a global leader in electronics, accumulating rich experiences in R&D, manufacturing, and sales. Its subsidiary, Hinen New Energy, focuses on residential energy storage, offering self-developed integrated inverter and battery solutions. It is one of the few companies in the industry mastering full-chain core technologies. Currently, Hinen has established multiple branches worldwide, providing localized services to help families globally achieve their dream of energy independence.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2650523/Hinen_showcase_Solar___Storage_Live_London_2025.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pioneering-a-new-era-of-home-energy-independence-hinen-to-exhibit-at-the-solar--storage-live-london-2025-302411809.html

