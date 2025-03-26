Greater Than: FIA Smart Driving Challenge names new ambassadors from the world of motor sport

Seven racing and rally drivers will become ambassadors for the world-leading FIA Smart Driving Challenge (FIA SDC)

The FIA SDC is an AI-powered app which provides real-time tips, feedback and scoring to enable drivers to improve their safety and sustainability behind the wheel

Last year's Smart Driving Challenge users reduced their fuel or battery usage by an average of 9%

The app is powered by technology from Swedish risk intelligence company, Greater Than

STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is proud to announce its all-new FIA Smart Driving Challenge (FIA SDC) ambassador line-up.

Dania Akeel (W2RC), Roman Bilinski (FIA F3) Maro Engel (FIA GT World Cup, DTM), Taylor Gill (JWRC), Romet Jürgenson (WRC2), Aliyyah Koloc (W2RC), and Yifei Ye (WEC) will join the FIA in promoting safe and sustainable driving within the dedicated FIA SDC app.

App users will now have the opportunity to join ambassadors' teams and access exclusive content from their driver of choice.

"The FIA stands as the united voice of motor sport and mobility, driven by a commitment to advance innovation," said Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President at the FIA. "The FIA Smart Driving Challenge represents a crucial step toward fostering a culture of safety and sustainability for all road users. By coming together, we have the power to inspire change, raise awareness, and pave the way for better roads for generations to come."

First introduced in 2019, the FIA SDC is an app which provides real-time feedback, tips, and AI-generated scoring to help drivers understand and improve their on-road performance. These scores are used to rank them on a global leaderboard - with the smartest drivers invited to compete in heats leading up to a global final. The app is powered by technology from Swedish risk intelligence company, Greater Than.

"Outside of motor sport, the FIA is a key voice in the mobility space - helping to make every road more safe, sustainable and inclusive," said Willem Groenewald, Secretary General for Automobile Mobility at the FIA. "We believe that every driver can make a difference - whether they're a world championship contender on their way to the track, or a commuter heading home. We hope that users download this app, join a team, and help us drive this movement."

Last year's FIA SDC welcomed drivers from 92 different countries. Participants reduced their fuel or battery usage by an average of 9% - with the season's smartest drivers cutting their emissions by up to one third. During the live final, the two best drivers also lowered their crash risk by nearly two thirds through safe and responsible driving practices.

The FIA SDC has been used by the FIA during the previous two United Nations' annual climate change conferences, COP28 and COP29, to help raise awareness of the technologies available to drive down emissions globally.

"It's amazing to have witnessed such strong engagement in the FIA SDC over the years," said Johanna Forseke, Chief Business Officer and Deputy CEO at Greater Than. "We're delighted that such well-known motor sport ambassadors have come on board for this seventh season to build on the program's positive momentum and further inspire safe, sustainable behaviors among drivers around the world."

This year's FIA Smart Driving Challenge will open on April 1st. Any driver can get involved in the challenge, regardless of where they're based or what kind of car they drive.

Visit the website or download the app to find out more.

