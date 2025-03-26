Verkada Announces Partnership with SimonsVoss, Access Control Product Enhancements at VerkadaOne London

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, a pioneer in cloud-based physical security solutions, announced a new integration with SimonsVoss SmartIntego wireless locks at its VerkadaOne London conference.

An extension of its flagship conference in the United States, VerkadaOne London convened more than 400 IT and physical security leaders to connect and learn about new solutions from Verkada that are empowering physical security leaders to be more proactive and efficient than ever.

"I'm proud to showcase the breadth and depth of our product offering here in Europe at VerkadaOne London," said Ardon Anderson, Verkada's Vice President of EMEA. "Our new partnership with SimonsVoss will unlock new potential for us as our Access Control offering continues to grow, and help make it even easier to deploy seamless, enterprise-grade solutions at scale."

Today, Verkada's platform controls access for more than 3.7 million users and checks in more than 1.5 million visitors every month. The company's partnership with SimonsVoss expands its existing network of wireless lock integrations and will make it even easier for organizations across Europe to adopt Verkada's enterprise-scale access control solution without the need for rewiring.

Like Verkada's other wireless lock integrations, SimonsVoss and Verkada together allow customers to remotely unlock doors, see live door events, manage door schedules and access, trigger a lockdown, monitor battery levels, and more. Native integration with Verkada's video security products also provides customers with unique visibility into door events and user activity, making it easy to detect, for example, if someone tailgates in behind an authorized user, or has picked up another person's keycard.

This new integration also builds on recent improvements and expansions of Verkada's cloud-based software platform that have been focused on entry experience and access control, including:

Deeper integration between Verkada Guest and Access Control , allowing customers to issue temporary visitor credentials via mobile link or physical badge.

, allowing customers to issue temporary visitor credentials via mobile link or physical badge. Support for third-party OSDP door readers for greater flexibility and interoperability.

for greater flexibility and interoperability. Door Exceptions and Access Level APIs to automate access control operations.

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines - video security cameras , access control , environmental sensors , alarms , workplace , and intercoms - provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, cloud-based software platform. Over 30,000 organizations across 93 countries worldwide, including 91 of the Fortune 500, trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com .

