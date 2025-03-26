Product suite helps retailers turn insights into action, optimise customer experiences and drive revenue with triggered email, text and other channels

Wunderkind, the leader in performance marketing and identity, today announced the addition of Wunderkind Analyticsand WunderkindAI to its Autonomous Marketing Platform. This combined solution helps thousands of Wunderkind retail clients measure and optimise customer experiences and maximise revenue through high-engagement actions like triggered email, text and other channels.

Wunderkind Analytics

This always-on application streamlines performance analysis with self-service, real-time dashboards, curated insights, interactive visualisations and performance comparisons to give brands greater visibility and control over their performance revenue. Together, these features give brands the ability to measure, understand and optimise their marketing strategies with reduced reliance on their Wunderkind teams.

"We rely on Wunderkind Analytics to check in on our performance constantly and it's one of the first things I do as part of my morning routine," said Ben Gilbert, Director of Marketing Technology for furniture and homeware business, At Home. "The intuitive dashboards make it simple for our own team to spot trends and take action quickly, and it's been a huge advantage in pulling the insights we need while keeping leadership in the loop and tracking against our growth goals."

WunderkindAI

The engine powering the Autonomous Marketing Platform, WunderkindAI enables brands to build smarter audiences, generate high-performing experiences and optimise customer engagement at scale.

It refines audience targeting through precision audience segmentation, purchase propensity modelling and product affinity analysis to drive higher conversions. The solution also enhances content creation with brand-aligned copy generation and refinement while optimising experiences with AI Abandonment and AI Catalogue to automate send time and channel selection. Meanwhile, predictive analytics further refine outreach, forecasting user behaviour to maximise engagement and revenue.

These WunderkindAI-powered capabilities, driven by agentic AI, lay the foundation for moving beyond static campaigns to deliver perpetually evolving, infinite experiences that dynamically adapt to consumer behaviours in real time.

Wulfric Light-Wilkinson, General Manager International at Wunderkind, commented: "AI is powering the next phase of autonomous marketing, but its success heavily depends on the quality of the data and insights it receives. Our proprietary Identity Network provides a robust foundation of first-party data, which retailers can leverage with AI to significantly boost their performance."

WunderkindAI and Wunderkind Analytics are the latest enhancements to Wunderkind's Autonomous Marketing Platform, which applies adaptive learning and decisioning to streamline and automate how marketers build, optimise and report on their customer touchpoints to drive revenue. Every year, Wunderkind delivers more than $5 billion in directly attributable revenue for retailers like Clarks, HelloFresh, and more.

As Wunderkind continues to evolve its AI-powered optimisations and self-servicing, it is also expanding how brands implement and scale their performance solutions with Build by Wunderkind. This new API-first offering seamlessly integrates into a brand's existing marketing and technology stack, ensuring AI-driven decisioning and personalisation work in harmony with broader strategy and investments. By providing brands with greater control and flexibility, Build by Wunderkind empowers retailers to maximise performance while maintaining strategic alignment.

About Wunderkind

Wunderkind is the leading AI-driven performance marketing solution that collects consent-based, first-party data and identifies anonymous traffic for brands in order to scale hyper-personalised one-to-one messages. Brands lean on the Wunderkind Identity Network, a proprietary database recognising 9 billion devices and 1 billion consumers and observes 2 trillion digital transactions every year, to trigger the most impactful offers to their target audience at the right moment and in the right channel. This proprietary data is accessed by Wunderkind's Autonomous Marketing Platform, an AI engine that integrates seamlessly into a brand's existing ESP to boost performance across email, text and advertising channels.

Wunderkind is the only performance solution that guarantees a lift in revenue for its clients and delivers over $5 billion in directly attributable revenue annually for brands across a number of industries, often ranking as a top 3 revenue channel in clients' own analytics platforms. Brands such as Harley-Davidson, Clarins and Hugo Boss partner with Wunderkind to drive top-line revenue through its guaranteed results.

