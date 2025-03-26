Alusín Solar has released the Picos Coplanar mounting system for flat DECK-type roofs with PVC or asphalt surfaces, eliminating the need for drilling. From pv magazine Spain Spanish mounting system specialist Alusín Solar has introduced a prefabricated concrete mounting system for PV installations on flat roofs. The Picos Coplanar system is designed for flat DECK-type roofs with PVC or asphalt surfaces where drilling is not possible. It also suits gravel and green roofs, the company said in a statement. The ballasted system has four fixing points on the long side, with an option for six to reinforce ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...