Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) ("Independence Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of high-grade gold and silver mineralization at the Larry Vein System at its 3Ts Project in central British Columbia. The 3Ts Project is located approximately 185 kilometres ("km") southwest of Prince George, British Columbia and is comprised of seventeen mineral claims covering approximately 8,840 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia. The project is situated 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Mine and covers a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz- carbonate vein district within which nineteen individual mineralized veins, ranging from 50 m to more than 1,100 m in strike length and with true widths up to 32 m have been identified.

Key Highlights:

Drill hole 3TS-25-07 intersected a system of two veins with mineralized breccia below the microdiorite sill, returning 19.40 m grading 5.58 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 73.76 g/t silver, and 15.00 m grading 3.01 g/t gold and 25.20 g/t silver. True widths are estimated to be 11.00 m and 8.5 m respectively with the intercept occurring 210 m east of the Tommy Vein System.

Drill hole 3TS-25-09 returned 8.0 m at 5.89 g/t gold and 25.13 g/t silver above the microdiorite sill, with a true width of 4.75 m. This intercept was 145 m east of the Tommy Vein System.

Compilation of historical data has provided sufficient information to directly target the Larry Vein for the first time, with the strike length estimated to be approximately 325 m remaining open to the northwest, southeast and at depth.

Additional assay results from the Larry Vein are pending.

Potential of the Larry Vein

The Larry Vein, located east of the Tommy Vein System, was loosely defined by shallow historical drill intercepts from the 1990s to early 2000s. Due to thick overburden, no surface exposure of the Larry Vein has ever been observed. These latest drill results confirm the presence of a significant vein system, demonstrating that the Larry Vein has been largely overlooked in historical work. The high-grade gold and silver values returned from 3TS-25-09, combined with the complex veining and mineralized breccia observed in 3TS-25-07, suggest that the Larry Vein has the potential to contribute significantly to an updated resource model, planned for the second quarter of 2025.

Drill Hole Target From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) 3TS-25-07

including

and including

and including

and

including

and

and

and

including Larry Vein System 179.00 198.40 19.40 5.58 73.76 182.50 183.00 0.50 10.88 108.00 186.24 190.00 3.76 14.85 273.40 193.00 195.00 2.00 7.33 25.50 214.00 229.00 15.00 3.01 25.20 227.50 228.00 0.50 27.24 38.00 235.00 237.00 2.00 2.77 5.00 251.94 252.91 0.97 2.80 39.18 261.26 268.93 7.76 3.35 36.77 261.26 262.00 0.74 11.85 20.27 3TS-25-09

including Larry Vein System 32.00 40.00 8.00 5.89 25.13 37.00 38.00 1.00 25.57 107.00



Table 1: Larry Vein System assay highlights

Randy Turner, President and CEO of Independence Gold, commented: "The discovery of high-grade mineralization at the Larry Vein is an exciting development for the 3Ts Project. This vein was historically ignored due to its lack of surface exposure, but the latest results demonstrate it has significant potential. We await additional assay results not only from the Larry Vein but also other targets we are currently drilling."

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP.

"Randy Turner"

Randy Turner, President and CEO

Drill Hole Location Data

Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Length (m) 3TS-25-07 363940 5876982 1150 270 70 330 3TS-25-09 363770 5877066 1151 90 65 102



*All drill hole locations are in NAD83, Zone 10 Datum

