TOKYO, Mar 26, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - JFE Holdings, Inc. (JFE) and Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) are pleased to announce that we have signed a memorandum of understanding and begun studying the possibility of establishing a joint power and data center business in the Ohgishima area in Keihin District.In the Ohgishima area, JFE is promoting land use conversion to a field that challenges advanced initiatives to realize carbon neutrality and innovation, with the aim of realizing the land use concept set forth in OHGISHIMA2050. A base for receiving, storing and supplying liquefied hydrogen is planned to be established in this area by fiscal 2030, and JFE is studying green power generation using this hydrogen at its own power plant in this area.On the other hand, MC is engaged in the data center business, which is positioned as the AI infrastructure - that supports the digital society, both in Japan and overseas, and has diverse industrial knowledge, including in the power business.In recent years, the demand for data centers has increased rapidly due to the increase in information processing needs worldwide. In addition to the limited land available for data center construction in urban areas, securing sustainable and stable electricity is an important issue when developing these facilities due to their high demand for power.JFE and Mitsubishi aim to resolve the above social issues and contribute to strengthening Japan's industrial competitiveness by considering the power business and data center business together.Specifically, taking into account the characteristics of the district, which can also supply green electricity by utilizing hydrogen and existing power plants, JFE and MC will jointly study the development of data centers in the area adjacent to JFE's own power plants by fiscal 2030, and the power business, including the expansion of power plants that will be necessary as land-use conversion progresses in the Ohgishimaarea, in order to develop the power and social infrastructure that supports the industry.JFE and MC will promote GX and DX initiatives starting with this joint study and contribute to the sustainable development of the region and society.(Land Use Zoning in JFE Land Use Initiative "OHGISHIMA 2050")*For more information on OHGISHIMA2050, please refer to the following URL.URL:https://www.jfe-holdings.co.jp/uploads/230907.pdfInquiry Recipient:Mitsubishi CorporationTelephone:+81-3-3210-2171Source: Mitsubishi CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.