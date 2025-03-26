INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: The Battery Show Europe Returns and Expands with the Launch of Energy Storage Summit Germany

Registration is now open for the leading international event for Battery, EV and Energy Storage.

The Battery Show Europe and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe, the region's only dedicated event for battery manufacturing, electric and hybrid vehicle tech industries, announces details for its 2025 edition.

The event will introduce a new co-locate with Energy Storage Summit Germany, spotlighting Germany's rapid ascent in the European storage sector. Once primarily driven by residential demand, Germany's energy storage market is now scaling to utility levels, reflecting the growing need for stable and efficient energy management. As renewable energy sources become more widespread, energy storage solutions are essential for balancing grid demand, ensuring reliability and supporting the expansion of EV charging infrastructure. The summit will provide opportunities to explore regulatory policies, investment strategies and technological innovations that are defining the future of large-scale energy storage in Europe.

The Battery Show Europe also launches the Battery Tech Theatre, a free-to-attend educational arena located in the exhibition hall that will showcase the latest battery systems and components as well as electric and hybrid vehicle technology.

"The European market is at a pivotal moment in energy transition. While last year's EV growth temporarily levelled off, the momentum is shifting as infrastructure and supply chain improvements accelerate adoption," says John Lewinski, Vice President, Informa Markets Engineering. "The Battery Show Europe serves as a key platform for tackling these development challenges, whether it is scaling battery production or advancing energy storage solutions for accessibility, ensuring industry professionals have the insights and resources needed that shape the future of mobility and energy storage worldwide."

The extensive conference agenda will explore critical topics currently facing the advanced battery sector including strengthening local supply chains through international partnerships, overcoming hurdles in scaling Europe's battery production as well as pioneering advancements in cylindrical cell technology. The Battery Tech Theatre will also launch this year alongside the already established Open Tech Forum as a secondary free-to-attend educational arena located in the exhibition hall, showcasing the latest across battery systems and components plus electric and hybrid vehicle technology.

Attendees may also select additional tailored educational tracks for further focused content discovery within Advanced Battery Technologies, Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Integration and Battery Manufacturing & Supply Chain. With in-depth discussions and practical solutions, The Battery Show Europe is the premier platform to meet growing demand while strengthening supply chains and advancing technology on a global scale.

Exhibiting halls dedicated to battery and energy storage will host over 1,100 exhibitors including BECKHOFF, Bosch Rexroth, Dow, Henkel, Schunk, Honeywell, SIEMENS, Lead Intelligent Equipment, Stäubli, DUPONT, Lyric Automation Germany GmbH, ZELTWANGER Leaktesting & Automation GmbH, GROB, Parker and more.

Register to attend The Battery Show Europe and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe today at www.thebatteryshow.eu

About The Battery Show

The Battery Show is the largest and most comprehensive advanced battery technology event, co-located with Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, the only trade show and conference exclusively dedicated to advanced battery and the electric and hybrid vehicle drivetrain. Visitors to our shows can discover and demo the latest products, technology, and solutions from nearly a thousand suppliers, network with tens of thousands of attendees and access a breadth of education across multiple tracks and technical sessions. The Battery Show is organized by Informa Markets Engineering and includes The Battery Show Europe, The Battery Show North America, The Battery Show India. In 2025, Informa Markets Engineering is set to launch The Battery Show South and The Battery Show Asia. Listed media partners include Informa Market's Battery Technology and DesignNews. For more information, please visit informamarkets.com.

About Informa Markets Engineering?

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organised by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organiser that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit informamarkets.com.

